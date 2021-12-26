Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'
    Publish date:

    Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is still in the NBA's health and safety COVID protocols
    Author:

    Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is still in the NBA's health and safety COVID protocols

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is out for the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, but has not yet been ruled out for Monday's game against the LA Clippers. Durant is currently in the league's health and safety protocols, but should be approaching a return.

    When asked about Durant's status for Monday's game against the Clippers, head coach Steve Nash said it's too early to tell. Nash added that Durant is "bored out of his mind" in the league's protocols, and of course wants to play as soon as possible.

    Numerous NBA teams have been decimated by Covid-19, with players entering the league's health and safety protocols every day. Few teams have been hit harder than the Brooklyn Nets, as they have played several games without both Kevin Durant and James Harden in recent weeks. Kyrie Irving has of course missed the entire season due to his vaccination status, and shortly after the team announced his return, he too entered the league's health and safety protocols.

    Read More

    The Clippers are also heavily depleted by both regular injuries and league protocols, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston all currently sidelined right now. George was the latest addition to this list, with the team announcing that he has a torn UCL, and will be re-evaluated in about a month.

    The Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PST.

    Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

    Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win

    1359441483.0
    News

    Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17403503_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Tears Ligament in Elbow, Out At Least 3-4 Weeks

    24 minutes ago
    AP20202792811127
    News

    Marcus Morris Reacts to Instagram Post From LeBron James

    17 hours ago
    Steph-Curry-Chris-Paul-Getty-1232835946
    News

    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Christmas Day Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns

    18 hours ago
    8QlOVeBh
    News

    Clippers Fans Reach Out to Community to Sponsor Christmas Gifts For Family Who Lost Mother to COVID-19

    Dec 24, 2021
    kawhi-leonard-jerry-west-team-usa
    News

    Jerry West Answers Question About Kawhi Leonard Returning From Injury This Season

    Dec 23, 2021
    gettyimages-1137997260-e1572716127621
    News

    NBA Legend Jerry West Praises Steph Curry's Greatness

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17324699_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Opens Up About Lack of Playing Time

    Dec 23, 2021