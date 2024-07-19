Surprising Update on Zach LaVine Trade to Clippers Revealed
For the past few months, Zach LaVine's name has been mentioned in some trade scenarios to the LA Clippers. Most recently, Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times said not to rule out the Clippers as a destination for LaVine. However, the most recent report from Tomer Azarly says otherwise.
According to a report from Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, the reports linking Zach LaVine to the Clippers are actually not coming from LA at all. Here is the exact excerpt from his article.
"There have also been reports linking the Clippers to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, but sources have told ClutchPoints the reported interest has not been coming from the LA Clippers' side," Azarly said. "Additionally, the team is hard-capped at the first apron with this sign-and-trade of Dunn."
As much as the Clippers desperately need a third star for an aging Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, it seems more likely that the team will stand pat with what they have now. Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank stated numerous times that he does not want the team to go over the second apron and that the team is focused on having the cap space for the 2026 free agency.
The biggest issue for the Clippers, regardless of whatever stars they acquire, will be the health of Kawhi Leonard. No star they get will be a better player than Kawhi, but in order to win a championship, they will need a healthy Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years