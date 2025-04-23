Ty Lue Addresses Nikola Jokic's Flopping in Clippers-Nuggets
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 3 of the best first-round playoff series in the NBA.
For as great as the series has been, fans haven't been in love with how much Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been embellishing contact throughout the series. In numerous moments, the big man has been flopping during any type of contact, to try and get a call.
As the Clippers practiced on Wednesday afternoon, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Jokic's antics.
“We just gotta play through it," Lue said. "He’s the MVP for a reason. He’s gonna get certain calls and we just gotta play through everything. He’s been doing it. He’s a good player, he’s good at doing it. There’s nothing we can do, just gotta play through it.”
As much as it may upset Clippers fans, there's not much else that the team can do besides play through it. The team didn't allow themselves to get frustrated during Game 2, and it served to their benefit. Not all of Jokic's flops were called by the officials, and it gave the Clippers an opportunity to win the game.
The most important thing for the Clippers moving forward should be taking care of the ball and getting offensive rebounds. If the team can limit their unforced turnovers and rebound the ball, then they'll have a great shot at winning the series.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 3 on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
