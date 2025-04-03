Ty Lue Announces Injury Update on Injured Key Clippers Player
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, as they'll look to secure their 44th win of the season and keep pace with the rest of the teams fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. With their 8-2 record over the last 10 games, the Clippers have the needed momentum.
As for the Clippers' health now down the stretch, they've remained relatively healthy over the last few games in terms of their key rotational players. Especially with Kawhi Leonard looking healthy, the Clippers are a dangerous threat in the Western Conference. However there has been one key player on the injury report, and head coach Ty Lue addressed it on Wednesday.
According to Lue, Clippers wing Amir Coffey has been dealing with swelling in his knee, and the team will monitor his injury over the next 5-7 days before making a decision.
For Coffey this season, he's stepped into a bigger role and has produced more as a result. In 71 games of action this season with 24.6 minutes per night, he's averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. After going undrafted in 2019, Coffey has worked his way up with the Clippers to become a key rotation piece for a playoff roster.
While Coffey will be sidelined on Wednesday, the rest of the Clippers will prepare for their home game against the Pelicans, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Potential Celtics Trade
Ex-NBA Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Statement
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Austin Reaves Over Controversial Take