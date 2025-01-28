Ty Lue Makes New Kawhi Leonard Minutes Announcement
For the past few games, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has been on a 24-minute restriction. The Clippers have been very adamant about keeping him on the restriction, and he was not playing in fourth quarters against the Los Angeles Lakers or Milwaukee Bucks.
Fortunately, it looks like that number is finally starting to increase.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed during the team's pregame media session against the Phoenix Suns that Leonard will have a "little bump" in his minutes restriction on Monday night.
When Leonard was asked about the minutes restriction after Saturday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he claimed that he was already feeling good currently.
"I feel good now," Leonard said on Saturday. "Once more games get under my belt, you'll probably see more minutes rise."
Based on what's been seen from Leonard already, he looks good enough to play more minutes. However, given his injury history, it makes sense to be as cautious as humanly possible with him.
In Kawhi Leonard's last five games, he's averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 53/21/100 shooting from the field. The lift on his three-point shooting still hasn't returned, but he's as efficient as he's ever been from the field. It's also important to note that Leonard isn't playing as much of a point-forward role now that James Harden is on the Clippers.
The LA Clippers face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade