Tyrese Haliburton Jokes About Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Allegations
The LA Clippers have been put in an unfavorable position over the past few days, as reports have come out about the team potentially circumventing the salary cap to please Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers are being accused of using a fraudulent third-party company, Aspiration, which Steve Ballmer invested $50 million in, to pay Leonard $28 million. Of course, Leonard was getting paid $7 million per year as part of an endorsement deal, but the Clippers star never openly endorsed the company.
Leonard essentially got paid $21 million ($7 million remains unpaid) for a "no-show job," and it is a horrible look for the franchise.
Clippers become laughing stock, again
The Clippers spent years being seen as the Los Angeles Lakers' little brother and a joke of a franchise, but they have undoubtedly turned things around. With their new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome and a legitimate championship-contending roster, the Clippers have become a real destination.
Now, however, this entire situation has turned the Clippers into a big joke over the last few days. While Ballmer used an ESPN interview to try to cool the situation, it did not help.
During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" ahead of Saturday's Iowa vs. Iowa State college football matchup, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton even joined in the fun of making a joke out of the Clippers' situation.
Three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram asked Haliburton, "Do you know where I can apply for one of those no-show jobs like Kawhi [Leonard] got?"
Haliburton responded, "Tell them to find me too!"
Of course, many fans are joking about the situation, and even Haliburton is getting in on the fun, but these allegations could turn very serious for the Clippers. With the NBA already launching an investigation, Ballmer and company could get into some trouble, and since this is such a rare occurrence, nobody truly knows how bad the punishment could be.
Regardless of how this turns out, this has been a horrible look for the Clippers franchise, Steve Ballmer, and Kawhi Leonard, as even one of the biggest stars in the NBA is joking about it on national television.
Time will tell how this situation shakes out from a legal perspective, but the public image damage is already done.
