Updated Injury Report: Clippers vs. Lakers

The LA Clippers are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in another Battle of LA matchup
Both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with injuries to key players. At this stage of his career, star forward LeBron James has dealt with nagging injuries over the last few seasons, and is once again banged up to start the year. Previously listed as probable with foot soreness, James confirmed that he will play against the Clippers.

The Lakers have yet to provide an official update on the availability of Anthony Davis, but he is also expected to play, and is currently listed as probable. Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will also play in this game after missing time with an illness.

The confirmed absences for the Lakers in this game are Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder, while Lonnie Walker remains questionable with an illness.

For the Clippers, they will again be without Kawhi Leonard, but he is the only rotation player expected to miss this game. The only other absences for the Clippers are Moussa Diabate, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston, who are all on G-League assignments.

The Clippers have dominated this  matchup in recent history, but the Lakers have been playing better basketball of late, and should present a real challenge. Desperate for a win, the Lakers could really use a solid showing against their hallway rivals.

The two teams are set to tip-off at 7:00 PM PST.

