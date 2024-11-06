Victor Wembanyama Dunk in Clippers vs Spurs Goes Viral
The San Antonio Spurs have a superstar in the making in their second-year center Victor Wembanyama. All eyes have been on Victor since the Spurs signed him with their #1 overall pick in the draft, following in the footsteps of the Spurs' other two #1 picks, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.
Wembanyama has been highlighted by his defensive prowess and he is showing it in full force last night against the Clippers. Perhaps what is more impressive is his agility given his staggering height. Late in the third quarter of the game against the Clippers, Wemby displayed his full potential in one sequence of events that has gone viral on X.
Fans were quick to show their astonishment on X with the post gaining over 121,000 views and 729 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Via @the_sahiil: " Seriously! Wembley's skills are next level! 😱"
Via @nathaliemayy: "wemby is just different 😭 hes doing this stuff like its nothing... im still shook from that block to dunk sequence."
Victor Wembanyama is a once-in-a-generation athlete in the truest sense of the word. There has not been an NBA player of his size with the ball-handling, shooting, and defense that he's capable of. If things continue as they are, the San Antonio Spurs will have a very bright future.
Victor Wembanyama finished the night against the LA Clippers with 24 points, 13 rebounds, 9 blocks, 3 steals, and 3 assists.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement