Western Conference Contender Reportedly Had Interest in Russell Westbrook
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has exercised his $4M player option for the 2024-25 season. Rather than entering free agency, Westbrook opted to pick up his player option for next season, which keeps him with the Clippers for the time being.
In a recent article from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports it was reported that the Denver Nuggets had interest in signing Westbrook with the taxpayer mid-level exception before he exercised his player option.
"If Denver moves Nnaji, that gets the Nuggets under the second apron, and they would have access to that $5.2 million taxpayer MLE," Fischer wrote. "One player the Nuggets were considering for that role was Russell Westbrook, sources said, before the veteran opted into his $4 million with the Clippers."
Denver recently traded veteran point guard Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, and are now in the market for a new backup point guard. If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departs in free agency, Denver will also have a guard spot open in their starting lineup, although it would seemingly make sense to give Westbrook his own unit when considering how often Nikola Jokic handles the ball.
Even if Westbrook were to share the floor with Jokic, the two could be an effective pairing, as Westbrook could help Jokic conserve energy by relieving him of ball handling duties in their shared minutes. That said, for now Westbrook is not a free agent.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years