10 Years of No. 5 Picks: What Clippers Can Expect in NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers landed the No.5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, changing the fate of the franchise in a significant way. Their highest selection since they drafted Blake Griffin, the Clippers now have a chance to bring in a prospect with superstar upside.

But what can Clippers fans actually expect from that pick? What are the chances that LA will land a star? Let's take a look at the last ten years of fifth-overall selections.

Year Player Team Notes 2025 Ace Bailey Utah Jazz Has star upside 2024 Ron Holland Detroit Pistons Elite defender, raw offensive player 2023 Ausar Thompson Detroit Pistons All-time defender, lacks offensive upside 2022 Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons Injuries, off-court issues derailed career 2021 Jalen Suggs Orlando Magic All-Defense, elite two-way role player 2020 Isaac Okoro Cleveland Cavaliers Decent backup 2019 Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard 2018 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks (traded from DAL for Luka Doncic) Flawed, All-NBA talent at his peak 2017 De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Perennial All-Star candidate 2016 Kris Dunn Minnesota Timberwolves Defense-first, solid off-ball guard

Finding a Superstar at No. 5 Is Hard, but Clippers Can Find a True Difference-Maker

Since 2016, there have been three All-Stars selected with the No. 5 pick: Darius Garland, Trae Young, and De'Aaron Fox. None of these point guards would be considered among the best 15-20 players in the NBA, but they have a chance to make an All-Star team in any given year. All three players have significant weaknesses, whether it's size, defense, or three-point shooting, which limit their ceiling. This could tell us something about the type of stars you get with the No. 5 pick.

The rest of the list consists of varying degrees of rotation players. Interestingly enough, the list very clearly leans more towards defense than offense.

Ausar Thompson is arguably the league's most versatile defender right now. Kris Dunn has been one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league for the Clippers. Jalen Suggs might be the best point guard defender in the NBA. Even Ron Holland and Isaac Okoro, who are a tier or two below in the league hierarchy, are very solid defenders. It's still early for Ace Bailey in Utah, but he flashed intriguing two-way potential as a rookie.

Besides Jaden Ivey, who was released by the Chicago Bulls before the end of the regular season due to his off-court troubles, there isn't a fifth-overall pick who was a total bust over the last ten years. Of course, players like Okoro and Holland aren't exactly what teams are looking for when they draft a player so high, but they are still useful role players.

When we go further back in history, there are fifth-overall picks like Mario Hezonja, Alex Len, Thomas Robinson, and Dante Exum, who are considered draft busts. But the recent track record at No. 5 should be promising for the Clippers.

Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Brayden Burries are the prospects most commonly mocked to the Clippers with the fifth-overall pick. Whether LA will end up drafting an All-Star caliber player like Garland and Fox or more of a rotation player remains to be seen, but it will likely be the most important decision GM Lawrence Frank has to make this summer.