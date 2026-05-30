3 Clippers On the Chopping Block Heading into June

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 offseason with massive questions both about next season and their long-term future. The Kawhi Leonard saga remains the most important question the Clippers have to find an answer for, but there are uncertainties up and down the roster. One thing is clear: the Clippers' roster will look very different on opening day than it did at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Regardless of the direction the Clippers choose to go, there are a few players who will likely not be on the roster after the summer. Let's look at the players who enter the offseason on the chopping block.

Brook Lopez

The veteran center has a team option for $9.1 million next season. The 38-year-old had a disastrous start to last season before turning it around and becoming a solid contributor in the final stretch.

The Clippers would like to have him back as a bench center, but he is likely overpaid at $9.1 million. Not exercising the option but signing him at a lower salary makes some sense, but Lopez may be better utilized as a trade chip. By picking up the option, the Clippers could use him as a matching salary in potential trades. They can then sign a replacement for the veteran's minimum in free agency.

Isaiah Jackson

Another big man the Clippers may want to move on from is Isaiah Jackson. After joining the team in February as part of the Ivica Zubac trade, the 24-year-old center wasn't able to make an impact. Before he could fully adapt to his new team, he suffered an ankle sprain that sidelined him in the final few weeks of the season.

Jackson is a solid rebounder and finisher. He could be a depth piece in a frontcourt rotation that lacks both quality and quantity. But he is due $7 million next season, which is more than he is worth. If the Clippers can include him in a trade to upgrade the roster, they will certainly do it. His salary is just high enough to be able to help the Clippers acquire a difference-maker in a trade.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The 33-year-old shooting guard fell out of favor in LA last season, spending most of the year out of the rotation. Now, the Clippers have a team option for $16 million next season.

Bogdanovic is obviously not worth that salary. The most he could get on the open market is a minimum contract.

What makes the team option decision interesting is that the Clippers could use him as a matching salary in a trade. If there is no one in free agency that they are looking to sign, the Clippers can pick up Bogdanovic's option to then trade him for an impact player. Regardless of whether he is traded or hits free agency, the Serbian sharpshooter will probably not be in LA next season.