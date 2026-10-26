3 Positive Takeaways From the Clippers' Encouraging Loss to the OKC Thunder

The Los Angeles Clippers headed to Oklahoma City with several significant injuries. With Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, and Max Strus all sidelined, the Clippers don't have enough playmaking and shot creation. Add the absences of Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and the Clippers don't have the necessary depth to keep up with elite teams in the league like the Thunder.

That is why many assumed that the Clippers would be an easy out against OKC. However, LA put up an impressive fight all game. In fact, they led for most of the second and third quarters before the Thunder restored order and won 108-101.

Yet, there were plenty of positives the Clippers can take away from this game.

Keaton Wagler Looked Solid Against an Elite Defense

OKC has one of the best defenses in the league. They can throw a ton of elite, physical defenders at ball-handlers. One would have expected a 19-year-old rookie guard to struggle against this level of ball pressure and physicality.

Wagler surely had his struggles, turning the ball over four times in 26 minutes. But he also showed a ton of flashes. He was confident and relentless. He didn't shy away from contact and continued to go at the Thunder defense. This is highlighted by his team-high six free-throw attempts. He wasn't overwhelmed physically and looked like he belonged on the court.

Despite only going 2/7 from the field, Wagler still put up 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists. LA was +2 in his minutes.

Gradey Dick & Kobe Sanders Will Give Ty Lue a Good Problem

The absence of these perimeter players means an opportunity for Dick and more minutes for Sanders. Both players did very well in their stints against the Thunder, complicating things for Lue once Beal, Strus, and Ingram return.

Dick went 2/4 from three for six points in 18 minutes. But his impact went beyond his scoring. He looked like a real NBA player out there, fitting into the team's scheme on both ends. He finished the game with +11.

The always-reliable Sanders was solid once again, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes. The Clippers were +11 in his minutes. He will be difficult to replace even when the Clippers are fully healthy.

Kris Dunn's Trade Value Is Rising

The 32-year-old combo guard was excellent all game, stuffing the box score. In 33 minutes, Dunn had 15 points on 6/7 shooting and added four rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two blocks. He was all over the floor, not only guarding the best players on the Thunder, but he was also involved offensively.

Dunn showed that he is still capable of playing at a high level. He can contribute to a title contender, which should make him an attractive trade target at the deadline.

If he continues to play this well, what the Clippers can get back from him in a trade will only increase. For a team that desperately needs to replenish its draft pick coffers, this is important.

Dunn will become a free agent in 2027. He only makes $5.6 million this season. Instead of letting him walk for nothing next summer or giving him a more lucrative extension going into his mid-30s, the Clippers would be wise to sell high on him.