3 Sleeper Picks the Clippers Can Target if They Trade Down in the Draft

Right now, there is very little consensus around what the Los Angeles Clippers will do with their No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While some are suggesting that the Clippers are honing in on Keaton Wagler with the pick, trading down remains a real possibility. Given how wide-open the draft is after the projected top four of Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Caleb Wilson, how the Clippers are leaning is anyone's guess.

If Kevin O'Connor's reporting is to be believed and the Clippers aren't necessarily enamored with Wagler, the odds of a trade would increase dramatically. LA could move down a few spots in the draft and acquire future assets while still selecting a prospect they like. Who could the Clippers be targeting in a potential trade-down scenario?

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Lendeborg had already worked out with the Clippers. In fact, he is the only prospect that is projected to be a late-lottery pick who had a pre-draft workout in LA.

On paper, Lendeborg doesn't fill an immediate need for the Clippers. He is a modern forward with great size and an all-around game, but his shooting and half-court shot creation remain big questions. Plus, he will be 24 during his rookie season, making his upside more limited than his draft classmates.

If the Clippers go for Lendeborg, this likely signals that they are trying to stay as competitive as possible around Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. It would mean that LA prioritized NBA-readiness over upside with their pick, potentially suggesting that Leonard isn't going anywhere.

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Lendeborg's teammate in Michigan, Aday Mara, remains a fascinating option for the Clippers. The Spanish center would be considered a reach with the fifth-overall pick, but a couple of spots further down in the draft, he could be a worthy flier.

There has already been reporting about the Clippers' interest in Mara. Considering LA's big hole at center, Mara becomes an obvious pick. His incredible size and length are the major selling points, as he is a very difficult player to score on at the rim. Plus, he has a fascinating blend of ball skills, including passing and touch.

After the guard prospects expected to be in the 5-10 range in the draft, Mara has as high an upside as any player in the class, making him a solid target for the Clippers.

Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

The Clippers are hosting multiple top guard prospects ahead of the June 23 draft. Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Brayden Burries are all coming in for workouts. Mikel Brown Jr. already visited the team as part of his predraft workouts.

Among these options, Burries is generally lower on most big boards. It's hard to imagine Wagler, Acuff Jr., and Brown Jr. falling past the top ten, but Burries may be available.

The Arizona guard may not have the offensive upside as the aforementioned names, but he has the potential to be the best complementary player out of this group. He is an all-around combo guard who can be a two-way force. He can shoot, dribble, pass, and defend, making him a good fit next to Garland in the backcourt.

If the Clippers can move down a couple of spots, add a future first-round pick in the process, and still select Burries, this would be considered a very successful draft for the front office.