The LA Clippers are now healthier than they have been all season after Brandon Ingram's debut on Monday night. Other than Jordan Miller and Bradley Beal, who are expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Clippers have their entire roster available.

This means that there will be players falling out of the rotation. Many Clippers fans were wondering who will be squeezed upon Ingram's return. The loss to the Houston Rockets gave us the answer right away.

Gradey Dick Is Now the Odd Man Out in Clippers Rotation

Gradey Dick, who was averaging 17.3 minutes per game in the Clippers' last nine games, was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Baba Miller played 39 seconds in garbage time, making Dick the only player on the Clippers' roster to get DNP-Coach's Decision.

This must be disappointing for Dick, who has been playing above expectations all season. The 23-year-old shooting guard was seen as a throw-in in the Kawhi Leonard trade in the offseason. It wasn't clear that he was going to be in the rotation, especially considering how crowded the backcourt rotation in LA seemed.

But Dick made the most of his opportunity. When the team was dealing with injuries, Dick stepped up and gave the Clippers solid minutes off the bench. He was in the midst of his most efficient stretch, shooting 51.3% from the field and 48% from three, averaging 7.1 points.

Of course, how sustainable Dick's performance was is unclear. The shooting numbers in small sample sizes can be unreliable. But it can't be denied that Dick was a positive player for the Clippers.

In fact, Dick leads the Clippers in on/off rating. LA is 10.9 points per 100 possessions better with Dick on the floor than off, per Cleaning the Glass. This is largely in part because Dick has been an improved defender. He is fighting on that side of the ball, holding his own, and contributing on the boards.

Dick will get his chances again. There will be injuries. The Clippers can move on from some of their veterans at the trade deadline, opening up more playing time for Dick.

But this still points to a problem with roster construction. The Clippers are not a balanced team. They have a ton of backcourt depth and not enough quality in the frontcourt. This means that a player like Dick can get undeservedly benched.

This is a problem Ty Lue and the front office will have to solve. Let's see what they come up with over the next few weeks.