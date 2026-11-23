The LA Clippers are desperately hoping to bounce back after three straight losses by double digits. But their schedule isn't letting up any time soon. They are currently in the midst of a four-game road trip and will face the Houston Rockets, who have been one of the best teams in the West this season, on Monday.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they will at least be healthier than they have been all season. For the first time this season, Brandon Ingram is off the injury report. The former All-Star forward will make his Clippers debut after missing the first 15 games of the season while recovering from an offseason heel surgery.

Brandon Ingram Will Make Season Debut vs. Rockets on Monday

Ingram underwent surgery back in May. During the surgery, a partial tear in his Achilles was discovered. So, the recovery ended up being longer than initially expected for Ingram.

How much Ingram will play in his season debut remains to be seen, but one has to imagine that there will be a minutes restriction. Plus, Ingram presumably won't play both legs of back-to-backs.

The Clippers can't concern themselves with that. At this point, they will be thrilled to have Ingram back, even if he is limited to starting.

Without Ingram, the Clippers put a lot on Darius Garland's shoulders. While Garland had his moments, the shot creation burden largely proved to be too much for him. It also made things a bit difficult for the likes of Keaton Wagler and Rui Hachimura, who had to be on the ball more than they probably thought they would be to start the season.

Ingram's return will allow everyone to fit into their roles a little better. If there's one thing Ingram can do, it's create shots for himself. He may not be the most efficient player, but he will have a high usage rate and will score points. This will allow the rest of the team to play more off-ball.

Either Max Strus or Derrick Jones Jr. will go to the bench in Ingram's return. Strus provides valuable shooting and floor spacing, which could come in handy around Ingram. Jones Jr., on the other hand, is the best defender in the starting lineup. Replacing him with Ingram could create defensive concerns.

Regardless of which direction Ty Lue goes, both veterans should continue to get significant minutes.

The only Clipper on the 15-man roster who won't be available in Houston is Bradley Beal. The veteran shooting guard is still dealing with a nagging right injury and remains without a timetable to return.

The Rockets are remarkably healthy and will have their entire roster available on Wednesday. This will certainly make things harder for the Clippers, who are still searching for their first road win of the season.