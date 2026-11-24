The Los Angeles Clippers lost their fourth straight game on Monday, falling to the Houston Rockets. They are now the only team without a win on the road. Things aren't letting up for the Clippers as they have three of their next four games on the road.

One silver lining from the loss was Brandon Ingram's return. The All-Star forward, who underwent heel surgery back in May, made his Clippers debut after getting traded to LA in exchange for Kawhi Leonard in the offseason.

How did he do in his first game as a Clipper?

Brandon Ingram Needs Time Before He Can Solve Clippers' Problems

Of course, there was always going to be some rust. It's not easy to go back out there and play in an NBA game after being sidelined for the past seven months. Ingram will need time to play himself into game condition.

It's especially hard to go up against an elite defensive team like the Rockets. Ingram was guarded by Tari Eason or Marcus Smart for most of the game, two defenders you don't want to be facing coming off a long absence.

So, it shouldn't have come as a surprise to see the 29-year-old forward go 6/18 from the field for 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes. He went 0/6 from three and 4/5 from the free-throw line. The Clippers lost his minutes by eight points.

Ingram led the Clippers in usage rate with 32.8%. There were a lot of plays called for him, whether it was in the post or in isolation, against Eason. The Clippers need someone to take the shot-creation burden off of Darius Garland, so we will see a lot of self-created shots from Ingram going forward. He will likely lead the Clippers in shots and scoring.

The results, however, were not encouraging on Monday. Ingram got to the rim just once. His shot diet was very jumper-heavy. A lot of his shots were difficult turnarounds, fadeaways, and pull-up jumpers. 13 of his 18 attempts were outside the paint.

Knowing Ingram's game, this is to be expected. Ingram has a midrange-heavy game. He doesn't put a lot of pressure on the rim. This makes him a relatively predictable offensive player.

But he will be more efficient going forward. He will create more separation as he gets his legs under him. Going up against worse individual defenders, Ingram will find ways to be more effective.

And that is what Clippers fans should expect from Ingram. It's not going to be the most beautiful and efficient offense, but it will be enough to hurt bad defensive teams. Once he builds some chemistry with Garland and his other teammates, the Clippers should be a better offensive team than 24th, which is where they rank right now.

Defensively, Ingram is unlikely to make a difference. He has always been an underwhelming defender who rarely got any steals or blocks. That will presumably not change coming off a serious injury. If anything, we could see him hurt the Clippers' defense, considering that he will be taking some minutes away from Derrick Jones Jr. and Max Strus.

It wasn't a great debut for Ingram, to be sure, but he was never going to set the league on fire immediately upon his return. Give him some time, while also tempering expectations.