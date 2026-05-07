Brad Stevens' Latest Remarks Could Give Clippers Trade Opportunity With Celtics

Arguably, the biggest surprise of the NBA Playoffs so far was the first-round upset of the Boston Celtics. Whenever a top title candidate loses way earlier than expected, radical changes generally follow. Celtics GM Brad Stevens hinted at this possibility in his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. This could create an exciting opportunity for the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.

Celtics insider Noa Dalzell reported from the presser and said that she read Stevens' remarks as teasing big changes to the roster. Stevens said that the team was 3-11 against the top-three seeds in each conference and added that they were simply not good enough. Dalzell commented on this by saying, "feels like more change is coming than I initially anticipated," and that the team needs to "add to this roster."

This came on the heels of Tracy McGrady revealing that Jaylen Brown has been "frustrated" with the Celtics organization. Brown also said on a recent stream that this was his favorite season in the NBA despite the early exit. Some interpreted this as Brown's desire to have a bigger role.

Stevens said that Brown didn't bring any frustrations up with him, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are not there.

All signs are pointing towards a big shakeup in Boston. Whether it's Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, or other key players on the roster, the Celtics will be active this summer. Stevens has never been afraid to make unexpected big moves over the years.

So, where do the Clippers come into play here?

Clippers & Celtics Could Be Natural Trade Partners After Boston's Disappointing Exit

LA should have interest in multiple key Celtics, including both Brown and White. Could a trade scenario centered around Brown and Kawhi Leonard make sense for both sides?

This would be reminiscent of the Darius Garland-James Harden swap at the deadline. The Clippers would get younger while remaining competitive, while the Celtics would raise their upside. LA would have to include some draft capital in this move, but there could be some mutual interest there.

If the Celtics are interested in bringing in a traditional point guard that they have lacked, they could be more interested in Garland. Could a trade package built around Garland and multiple first-round picks be enough to convince the Celtics to trade Brown to LA? Would a Brown-Leonard duo be enough to contend in the Western Conference?

White could be an even more intriguing target for the Clippers. The 31-year-old guard had a down season offensively and is due $30.3 million next season. If the Celtics want to move on from the veteran guard, it's hard to find a better fit next to Garland than White. The Clippers would be wise to give up significant draft capital to bring White into the backcourt.

There are other players on the Celtics roster who should pique the Clippers' interest. Sam Hauser could help fill LA's shooting need, Payton Pritchard would be the perfect backup point guard, and Luka Garza could be the ideal depth center.

Stevens' remarks suggest that the offseason changes will be bigger than Hauser, Pritchard, and Garza. The Clippers would be wise to try to partner up with the Celtics for potential win-win trades.