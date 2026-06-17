Bucks Could Emerge as a Draft-Day Trade Partner for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have one of the most fascinating decisions to make in the 2026 NBA Draft. Widely considered a four-player draft at the top, the Clippers are already almost certain about the prospect pool that's going to be available to them at No. 5.

Even though players like Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., and Brayden Burries have emerged as frontrunners to be the Clippers' selection, a trade shouldn't be ruled out. Any team acquiring LA's No. 5 pick will have the benefit of landing their top prospect outside of the Big 4 of Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson.

This is what makes the Milwaukee Bucks a fascinating trade partner for the Clippers. NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the Bucks as a potential trade-up candidate in the draft because of their interest in landing Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown, meanwhile, had been exclusively holding 1-on-0 workouts in Orlando, which we've already reported included a somewhat surprising visit from Jon Horst and the Bucks' front office. Milwaukee currently holds only the No. 10 overall selection when it comes to the lottery. The Bucks will certainly need a pick higher than that to have a shot at Brown. How are they getting it? NBA insider Jake Fischer

It's difficult to imagine Brown falling all the way to Milwaukee at No. 10. The teams selecting ahead of the Bucks are looking for primary on-ball creators, making Brown an ideal fit. To ensure that the Bucks land Brown, they almost certainly have to climb all the way up to No. 5.

Of course, this is a tricky proposition for the Clippers. They also like Brown and would presumably be fine with just selecting him with their own pick. Whether they can be swayed will depend on the trade offer and their intel on what other teams are doing.

If the Clippers have a good idea about where the teams between No. 5 and No. 10 are doing, then they could afford to move down five spots. If they believe that they can still land one of their top choices at 10, then it would be worth it to discuss a swap with the Bucks.

Teams usually have to pay a premium to move up in the draft. The Clippers can land a future first-round pick from Milwaukee or get a valuable player like Myles Turner or AJ Green in a deal.

Since the Clippers seemingly want to stay competitive around Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard next season, this approach might make some sense. If the Clippers aren't dead set on Keaton Wagler or Brown in the draft, perhaps they can take advantage of Milwaukee's desperation.

The Bucks are preoccupied with Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks. This pick swap between LA and Milwaukee could even be a part of that deal. The Bucks may even have new assets they can send to the Clippers for the No. 5 pick after trading Giannis. The Antetokounmpo domino will have a big impact on this potential scenario, but the Clippers should have plenty of trade opportunities this summer, whether it's with the Bucks or another team.