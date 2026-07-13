Cam Christie Is On Thin Ice After the Clippers' First 2 Games in the Summer League

All eyes are understandably on Keaton Wagler during the LA Clippers' Summer League games, but the No. 5 pick is not the only Clipper who has to show what he is capable of. Fellow rookie Baba Miller, second-year player Kobe Sanders, and third-year shooting guard Cam Christie are also exploring studio space and hoping to impress ahead of the 2026-27 season.

It's an especially crucial summer for Christie. Heading into his third season in the league and playing in his third Summer League, Christie had to show that he is a rotation-caliber player in the NBA.

Through the first two games in Las Vegas, however, this has not been the case. The 20-year-old has struggled immensely in both games.

Are the Clippers Wasting a Roster Spot on Cam Christie?

Things were especially bleak for the former Minnesota standout in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz. Christie finished with seven points, one assist, and five turnovers on 1/11 shooting from the field in 27 minutes of action. His nine rebounds may have been his only positive contributions in the game.

In 28.7 minutes per game across two contests in Vegas, Christie has averaged four turnovers to only one assist. He is 4/18 from the field for a total of 22 points in two games.

This is not the type of performance you expect from a player who has been in the league for two seasons and has a guaranteed standard NBA contract. At this stage, players of Christie's stature need to be among the best players on the court during the Summer League.

This couldn't be farther from the truth for Christie, who has had similar struggles throughout his pro career. He has struggled with his jumper and efficiency in his limited stints in the NBA. Last season, in 55 games, he had shooting splits of 38.1/24.5/76.0, averaging 2.8 points per game in 8.7 minutes of action.

He hasn't been a particularly effective shooter in his G League stints, either. He shot below 33% from downtown in each of the last two seasons for the San Diego Clippers.

For a player whose calling card is his shot, this is deeply disappointing. The ball just hasn't been falling for Christie, and he doesn't do anything else at a particularly high level on the court to justify more opportunities. First, he needs to be able to do what he is supposed to be good at before improving in other aspects of his game.

At this point, the clock is ticking for Christie. He is still young and can turn things around, but the Clippers may be wasting a roster spot on him. If the rest of the Summer League goes the same way for Christie, LA may have no choice but to reconsider its commitment to Christie.