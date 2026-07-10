Clippers Have 1 Roster Spot Left After Signing Baba Miller to Surprise Contract

Despite the frustrating uncertainty around the Kawhi Leonard situation, the Los Angeles Clippers are building out their roster for next season. Regardless of what happens with Leonard or how long the resolution takes, the Clippers continue to build a young and talented roster.

In addition to the No.5 pick Keaton Wagler, the Clippers will have another rookie on a standard NBA deal. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Clippers are signing the 36th-overall pick, Baba Miller, to a four-year, $9.6 million deal. The contract will have two guaranteed years. This amount of guaranteed salary is the highest overall amount for any second-round pick in the draft so far, per Scotto.

Clippers Add Much-Needed Size and Defense to the Frontcourt With Baba Miller

These long-term contracts for second-round picks have the potential to be team-friendly deals. Locking down young players with upside for multiple years can be a great tool for roster building.

At the same time, it carries obvious risks. Miller is a 22-year-old rookie with serious holes in his game. He is a perimeter player who shot 19.2% from three last season and 29% for his collegiate career. It's difficult to see him as an impactful scorer in the NBA.

Yet, his strengths are undeniable. Miller is a very good help defender with excellent rim protection instincts. He makes his presence felt on defense, covering a lot of ground and making an impact with his size and length. Offensively, there are enough passing skills and feel to be optimistic about him fitting in as a complementary player.

The most important aspect of this signing, however, is what it means for the rest of the team. This puts the Clippers at 14 players, assuming the Leonard trade still goes through. This leaves only one roster spot open.

Is Bennedict Mathurin the most likely candidate for that spot? Given how much the money has dried up in free agency, one has to assume that Mathurin is coming back to the Clippers, whether it's for his qualifying offer or a new deal.

This doesn't mean that the Clippers can't add Peyton Watson to the rotation. It just means that a sign-and-trade would have to be executed. The Clippers are reportedly still pursuing Watson, but they don't have the cap space to sign him outright. More roster moves are needed before they can bring the Nuggets forward.

Perhaps a bigger need is a center. The Clippers have one of the worst center rotations in the league right now. Since there are no quality centers left in free agency, a trade is the only route they can add more depth there.

The Clippers needed more athleticism and defense in the frontcourt. Therefore, signing Baba Miller makes sense. What this means for Mathurin, Watson, or their need for a center, however, remains to be seen.