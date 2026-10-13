Clippers Cut Fan Favorite One Week Before the Start of the Season

The season opener is right around the corner. The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Sacramento Kings in the first game of the season on October 21st. Before then, they have to finalize their roster, but they have one more preseason game to go. They face the Nuggets on Wednesday night, but the Clippers didn't have to wait to make their first roster cut.

On Monday night, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Clippers were waiving Yuki Kawamura. Japanese point guard had been with the team after signing an Exhibit 10 contract back in August.

Clippers Cut Yuki Kawamura Before the Preseason Finale

Kawamura played in both preseason games for the Clippers and had a very solid performance against the Raptors over the weekend. In 14 minutes of action, the 25-year-old point guard had 10 points on 3/4 shooting from the field, four assists, and two steals.

That's why this was somewhat of a surprising decision by the Clippers. They were in no rush to make this decision now. They could have had Kawamura play in the preseason finale before cutting him ahead of the start of the regular season.

Ever since he stepped into the league, initially with the Grizzlies, Kawamura has been a fan favorite. The shortest player in the league, Kawamura plays bigger than his size. He is a dynamic ball-handler who can create shots for himself and others. Due to his physical limitations, he can struggle defensively, but he always plays hard and likes to get into the body of the opposing players.

The Clippers already have Rui Hachimura on the team. Having Kawamura join his teammate from the Japanese national team was a fun storyline this offseason. Kawamura's time in LA may have come to an end for now, but his time with the Clippers organization may continue.

Kawamura can still sign a deal with the Clippers' G League affiliate in San Diego. This would give him a $91K bonus and would allow the Clippers to keep him in the organization.

Alternatively, the Clippers can sign Kawamura to a two-way contract. They currently have only two of their three two-way slots filled, with Nick Martinelli and Jalen Pickett. It wouldn't be the best use of resources to have both Kawamura and Pickett, both point guards, take up two of the three two-way slots, but this remains a possibility.

Kawamura had spent the Summer League with the Pacers after playing for the Chicago Bulls last season. He will continue to be a beloved figure in LA and around the league, but he still has some work to do to establish his NBA career.