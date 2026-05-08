Clippers' Decision to Trade James Harden Proven Right in Playoffs

Any fanbase that James Harden has played for throughout his career is used to the stat line Cleveland Cavaliers fans saw in the box score of their Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Harden had 3/13 shooting from the field for ten points, three assists, and four turnovers while his team fell 2-0 down in the second round.

The Pistons are an exceptionally tough matchup for Harden. One of the best defensive teams in the league, the Pistons have a slew of bigger and more physical defenders to throw at Harden.

Through the first two games of the series, it has been Cade Cunningham who has had the primary matchup on Harden. When Donovan Mitchell is on the bench, it is Ausar Thompson who guards Harden. When Thompson dealt with foul trouble in Game 2, it was another elite on-ball defender in Ron Holland who picked Harden up full-court.

Unsurprisingly, the former Clippers star wasn't able to create good shots for himself and others. This is not too different than what transpired in Round 1 against the Raptors. Harden averaged 20.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 turnovers per game, struggling to create against Scottie Barnes' suffocating defense.

James Harden's Playoff Struggles Have the Cavs On the Ropes vs. Pistons

Unfortunately for the Cavs, this is not a new development for Harden. His most recent playoff performances with the Clippers should have been a sign of what's to come in Cleveland.

His last ever playoff game wearing a Clippers uniform came in Game 7 of last year's first-round series against the Nuggets. Harden had seen points on 2/8 shooting from the field, and the Clippers were -29 in his minutes. In the previous season's elimination game against the Mavericks, the talented point guard went 5/16 from the field for 16 points as the Clippers lost by 13.

The Clippers were never going to find the playoff success they were looking for with Harden. That is why it made sense for LA to move on from him at the trade deadline when they had the opportunity to acquire an All-Star player ten years younger than him in return.

Darius Garland has had his own playoff struggles so far in his career. Cleveland's postseason run may not have looked that much different with Garland in Harden's place.

However, the Clippers' future certainly looks brighter with Garland rather than Harden. Yes, the Clippers weren't able to reach the playoffs this season, but they were not going to make much noise, anyway. At least Garland gives them an offensive engine in his prime with All-NBA upside. Harden's playoff ceiling has been well-established throughout his 17-year career, but Garland still has a chance to reach new heights.

Turning 36-year-old Harden into 26-year-old Garland on similar contracts without giving up any additional assets was a no-brainer move for the Clippers. It looks like Harden and the Cavs are nowhere close to making the Clippers regret this decision in this year's playoffs.