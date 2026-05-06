James Harden's Legacy On the Line in 1st Playoffs After Clippers Exit

Despite establishing himself as one of the all-time greats and one of the most unstoppable offensive forces of his generation, James Harden hasn't been able to find playoff success throughout his career. Since the NBA Finals appearance early on in his career as a member of the OKC Thunder, postseason success has largely eluded Harden.

Certainly, a big part of this is the unfortunate reality that the best teams he has been on, the Houston Rockets between 2015 and 2020, kept facing the Golden State Warriors juggernaut in the playoffs. Even though they came close to dethroning them a few times, Harden and the Rockets were never able to get over the hump.

Since then, Harden has bounced around the league, playing for four teams in six seasons, including the Los Angeles Clippers for two playoff runs. While his impressive run of never missing the playoffs in his career continues, not being able to go deep into the postseason remains a stain on his legacy.

Another Playoff Failure Will Hurt James Harden's Legacy

Now, three months after getting traded from the Clippers to the Cavaliers, Harden has a massive chance at redemption.

In his first playoffs with the Cavs, Harden has as good a chance as any season in his career to make the NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference is bereft of elite contenders, especially after the Boston Celtics were upset in the first round. Going up against an inexperienced Detroit Pistons team that lacks top-end offensive talent, followed by a matchup against the winner of Knicks-Sixers, Harden and the Cavs should have a favorable path to the NBA Finals.

Yet, Harden is facing an uphill battle in the series against the Pistons. He had seven turnovers in Game 1 and finished 6/15 from the field for 22 points. The Cavs were -7 in his 35 minutes of action. Defended by Cade Cunningham or Ausar Thompson for most of the game, Harden was never able to get comfortable. The Pistons don't have many weak defenders who Harden can pick on, so he has to win his one-on-one matchup against excellent defenders.

In his recent playoff career, Harden hasn't been able to do that. Clippers fans likely remember his miserable Games 5 and 7 against the Nuggets last season or the last two games of the Mavs series in 2024. As series continue, Harden can wear out and struggle with efficiency and production.

So far in these playoffs, Harden is averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists on 44.5/34.5/86 shooting splits and turning the ball over 5.4 times per game. Considering that he was guarded by Scottie Barnes in the last round and the combination of Cunningham and Thompson this round, these are not horrible numbers.

At the same time, they need to be better if Harden is going to change the narrative surrounding him. The path to the NBA Finals hasn't been this open for Harden in a long time. Another disappointing exit will only hurt his legacy further.