Clippers Hit Two Birds With One Stone With the Rui Hachimura Signing

The first external free agent the Los Angeles Clippers signed this summer was Rui Hachimura. The veteran forward who spent the past 4.5 seasons with the Lakers signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Clippers.

Hachimura's fit with the Clippers is undeniable. Not only did he sign a team-friendly deal that allows the Clippers to maintain their future flexibility, but he also fills an immediate need on the court.

After John Collins' departure, the Clippers lacked quality and depth at power forward. Hachimura is not the most physical or athletic power forward, but he is one of the best shooters in the position. He has made his living hitting open jumpers for the Lakers, and his floor spacing should be valuable for the Clippers.

However, that is not the only benefit of the Clippers' Hachimura acquisition. In addition to the Japanese forward making the Clippers a better team, he also leaves a big hole on the Lakers. His former team has yet to fill this hole and is unlikely to do so as free agency slows down.

Lakers Will Regret Letting Rui Hachimura Sign With the Clippers

The Athletic's Law Murray reported after the signing that Luka Doncic actually wanted the Lakers to keep Hachimura. Despite him being near the top of Doncic's "preferred return list", the Lakers opted to go in a different direction. Instead, they used their cap space on Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton after swinging big on restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

Now, the Lakers have a projected starting lineup of Doncic, Austin Reaves, Grimes, Jake LaRavia, and Walker Kessler. Sexton, Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, and Cameron Carr are the likely first four off the bench.

Replacing Hachimura with Mamukelashvili in the power forward rotation is a clear downgrade. The Georgian forward took a step forward in Toronto last season, hitting 38.9% of his threes, but he is a defensive liability and is not as good a shooter as Hachimura.

Despite the fact that the Lakers revamped the roster significantly, they may not have added as good a role player as Hachimura. He has been a key contributor for the Lakers in their last four playoff runs, even leading the NBA in all-time three-point percentage in the postseason. Not having an elite shooter like him around Doncic and Reaves may lower the Lakers' ceiling.

Plus, if the Lakers end up disappointing, letting Hachimura walk has the chance of frustrating Doncic. If Hachimura continues to hit shots and make an impact for the Clippers, this decision could end up coming back to bite the Lakers.