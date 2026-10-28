Clippers' Injury Concerns Worsen Ahead of Wednesday's Clash vs. Lakers

The LA Clippers host their intracity rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Wednesday night with the hopes of bouncing back following back-to-back losses. On the one hand, they will have the rest advantage over the Lakers, who will be on the second night of a back-to-back, and they haven't played since Sunday night. On the other hand, they have a frustratingly long injury report.

The Clippers' injury concerns got worse following their Sunday night loss to the OKC Thunder. Rui Hachimura reported left quad soreness and hasn't been practicing since then. He was ruled out for the game.

Rui Hachimura Is the Latest Clippers Starter to Pop Up on the Injury Report

Hachimura joins Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller, Max Strus, Bradley Beal, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser on the injury report. This means that only nine out of 15 Clippers on the roster will be available to face the Lakers. Head coach Ty Lue may have to rely on two-way players like Nick Martinelli, Jalen Pickett, and Cam Christie.

Lue already announced that Kobe Sanders will get the start over Hachimura on Wednesday, per team insider Joey Linn. Sanders is smaller than Hachimura, but provides more defensive intensity. Where the Clippers may struggle is on the shooting front. Hachimura isn't off to the best start, but he still provides a lot of value as a shooter and a floor-spacer.

The Clippers will have Brook Lopez and Keaton Wagler play a ton of minutes off the bench. Gradey Dick will likely get an extended run as well. Whether Lue will trust second-round pick Baba Miller to be in the rotation or go with one of the two-way players instead remains to be seen.

The Lakers have yet to announce their injury report for the game because they are coming off a Tuesday night clash against the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic had to play 37 minutes, and Austin Reaves played 39 in the loss. Even though they aren't expected to have any rotation players on the injury report, the Lakers will have tired legs, to be sure. This could be an advantage for the short-handed Clippers.

The Clippers and the Lakers already faced off on Friday. After a hard-fought battle, the Lakers emerged victorious, 125-117. Not only do the Clippers want to get revenge on their rivals in front of the fans at the Intuit Dome, but they would also love to avoid falling to 1-3.