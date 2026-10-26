Brook Lopez Gives the Clippers a Valuable Trade Chip by Turning Back the Clock

When the Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced that Isaiah Jackson would start over Brook Lopez at center, it suggested that the end may be near for Lopez. At age 38, Lopez was becoming the backup for a player who has mostly been a third-string center so far in his career. Given the signs of decline he demonstrated last season, Lopez wasn't expected to contribute much this season.

Three games in, this couldn't be further from the truth. In his 19th year in the NBA, Lopez has been a revelation. Embracing his bench role, Lopez has been providing valuable scoring, shooting, and rim protection in his 23.3 minutes per game.

Brook Lopez's Emergence Gives the Clippers Another Trade Chip

Playing on the second unit has seemingly simplified things for Lopez. He has the green light from Lue. Whether it's with his back to the basket in the low post or facing up at the top of the arc, Lopez fires away without any hesitation. As a result, he is averaging 10.3 field goal attempts per game. For the season, he is putting up 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, an assist, and 1.7 blocks per game.

This is the most points Lopez has averaged in a decade. His usage rate of 23.3% is his highest since his 2017-18 campaign with the Lakers.

How sustainable this is remains to be seen. When the Clippers are fully healthy, Lopez's usage will likely go down. He will presumably not continue to shoot 54.5% from downtown, either.

What is sustainable, however, is Lopez's ability to contribute as a backup center. For a team looking for size, scoring, and floor spacing off the bench, Lopez could be impactful.

This could create a fascinating situation for the Clippers at the trade deadline. Assuming that the Clippers will not be in a postseason spot at the time, it behooves them to move on from their veterans with trade value. Lopez, on a $9.2 million expiring contract this season, would be an intriguing trade candidate.

The Clippers have little reason to keep Lopez around and give him a new deal next season. The Clippers have to be future-focused and prioritize recouping draft capital that they lost as a result of the Kawhi Leonard investigation. If Lopez can bring back a couple of second-round picks for a team that isn't headed to the playoffs in the first place, the Clippers must seriously consider it.