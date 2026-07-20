Clippers Summer League Review: What Did We Learn About LA's Youngsters?

The Los Angeles Clippers finished the Las Vegas Summer League with a 3-2 record. More important than the wins and losses, however, was the opportunity to get a look at the young Clippers ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers had four players on standard deals for next season on their Summer League roster: Keaton Wagler, Kobe Sanders, Cam Christie, and Baba Miller. They also had Nick Martinelli and Sean Pedulla, who are on two-way contracts with the team. Let's take a look at each player's Summer League performance.

Keaton Wagler

All eyes were on the fifth-overall pick. After a slow start, Wagler showed everyone what made him one of the most dangerous offensive players in college basketball last season.

The 19-year-old point guard had a strong finish, delivering 26 points in 28 minutes in his final game against Minnesota. Wagler still has to get stronger and play with more physicality, but his craft is undeniable. The footwork and the ability to get to his spots are impressive.

Even when his shot wasn't falling at a high level, Wagler was able to generate good looks for himself and his teammates. The passing wasn't as good as his tape in Illinois, but with better talent around him and more familiarity, that should come.

Defensively, Wagler was willing to take on tough assignments and play with intensity. His stats across the board don't look great, but there was a lot to like here.

Kobe Sanders

Sanders just looked like a solid NBA player out there. His jumper wasn't really falling, as he finished 6/24 from downtown through four games, but he was very impactful on both ends of the floor.

The 24-year-old wing almost looked too good for Summer League, averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. He will continue to play a big role for the Clippers in his second season.

Cam Christie

Unlike Sanders, Christie didn't look like a clear NBA player out there. Unfortunately, he was only able to play two games due to an ankle injury, but in those two games, he left plenty to be desired. The third-year player shot 4/18 from the field and 2/6 from three in his minutes and had only two assists to eight turnovers.

Christie is about to turn 21 in a couple of days, so he is still very young. But a player who has been in the league for two seasons already has to do better against Summer League competition. If the Clippers end up holding onto him for another season, they may be wasting a roster spot.

Baba Miller

There is enough to like here. The 36th-overall pick was a defensive difference-maker in Vegas, putting up seven blocks in 23.3 minutes per game in five games. He has good size, length, and versatility, and this was on full display.

Offensively, Miller had his moments, but it was more of a mixed bag. He made enough jumpers and was solid getting to the rim from advantageous positions. He can be effective in transition, but his half-court offense may be a work in progress. But he certainly showed some three-and-D potential, which is very positive for any second-round pick in their first Summer League.

Nick Martinelli

The 22-year-old forward out of Northwestern was the Clippers' 55th-overall pick in the draft. He will be on a two-way contract in LA next season, but he will face an uphill battle to become a rotation player in the NBA.

This isn't to say that Martinelli wasn't good in the Summer League. In fact, he was highly productive. He rebounded well, finished around the basket, and hit some threes. He has the mold of an efficient scorer off the bench.

The problem is, he is undersized and underathletic for his position. He isn't physical enough to play power forward, but doesn't shoot enough to be a small forward. He can still be an NBA player if he becomes a great shooter, but it will be tough for him to make an impact right away.

Sean Pedulla

The 23-year-old point guard finished last season on a two-way deal with the Clippers, appearing in seven games towards the end of the campaign. He had an excellent season in the G League, winning the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on a solid 60.7% True Shooting.

He wasn't as efficient in his five games in the Summer League, but had back-to-back double-doubles in his final two games.

Pedulla doesn't have the size for a prototypical, modern NBA point guard, but he can certainly play. He can dribble, pass, shoot, and run a pick-and-roll. He has enough of a valuable skill set that he can carve out a role for himself. Whether that can be with the Clippers, who have a ton of guard depth, however, remains to be seen.