The post-Kawhi Leonard era in Los Angeles is obviously not off to a great start. The LA Clippers are 4-12 for the season and will almost certainly not make the playoffs.

But this is hardly surprising. Even though the Clippers didn't fully tear it down, they made it clear that they are not in a win-now mode. What is more surprising, however, is the fact that the team that acquired Leonard isn't in a much better spot. In fact, considering what they gave up to acquire Kawhi, the Toronto Raptors may have some real regrets.

Clippers Fans Must Be Glad They Are No Longer Dealing With Kawhi Leonard

The latest injury update from the Raptors was a highly discouraging one. On Tuesday, they announced that Leonard will be out for at least one more week, and the Raptors will provide another update then. They added that Leonard "continues to progress in his recovery" and "has begun individual on-court workouts following treatment to address left knee swelling."

This is the third injury update of its kind from the Raptors. Leonard has been out since the second game of the season. The Raptors initially announced that there was no structural damage to Leonard's knee and that they were just treating him for swelling. The timeline was expected to be one to two weeks. Now, it has been a month, and Leonard is still out and has yet to start five-on-five work.

Clippers fans are all too familiar with this situation. Throughout his seven-year tenure in LA, Leonard has consistently dealt with nagging knee issues. The lack of transparency and the constant obfuscation about Leonard's status frustrated the fanbase. Day-to-days became week-to-weeks; week-to-weeks became out for the season.

The surprising part of this is that this isn't Leonard's problematic right knee. The 35-year-old superstar hasn't had too many issues with his left knee throughout his career. One has to wonder whether there is something else going on with Leonard or if his chronic troubles now involve his left knee as well.

Ever since joining the Clippers, Leonard has been on an "All-NBA-caliber season followed by an injury-riddled season" trend. Last season was perhaps his best individual season in a decade. Now, he is headed for another lost season.

The Raptors are 6-11, largely in part because of Kawhi's absence. The Clippers, who have swap rights with Toronto for its 2027 first-round pick, could benefit from the Raptors' collapse. They also have two future unprotected first-round picks coming from the Raptors in 2031 and 2033. If the Leonard experience ends this era of the Raptors prematurely, then the Clippers could have valuable future first-round picks.

Regardless of how bad the Clippers have been so far, the fanbase has to be thrilled that they are no longer the ones having to deal with Kawhi Leonard injury updates. That alone has to be considered a big win.