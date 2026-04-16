Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors Heat Up Immediately After Clippers' Season Ends

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 offseason with a major decision to make regarding their superstar forward, Kawhi Leonard. After deciding to part ways with Ivica Zubac and James Harden at the trade deadline, LA shifted towards a more youthful core and has made what was once a gloomy future much brighter. With Darius Garland at the helm of a new era of Clippers basketball, the question now becomes, will Kawhi stick around for this new chapter?

If Kawhi decides to chase a championship outside Los Angeles, it appears the perfect suitor has emerged. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Heat would shift its focus to Kawhi if they fail to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. After missing the playoffs for the second straight season, the Heat are desperate to find a co-star to pair with Bam Adebayo, and while Giannis appears to be option one, Kawhi isn’t a bad second option.

In the 2025-26 season, the 34-year-old forward defied all the preseason perceptions that age would catch up to him, playing at an MVP level and turning things around for LA after a 6-21 start. With a season like that and the Clippers already showing a willingness to lean into a youth movement, they have a decision to make regarding Kawhi and the franchise's future. If they decide it’s red button time, the Heat may be their perfect Kawhi suitor.

A Kawhi Leonard Trade Could Lay the Foundation for the Clippers' Future

When trading a player like Kawhi, who has been the face of the Clippers franchise for the last six years and just averaged 27.9 points per game on nearly 50/40/90 shooting, you want more than just picks in return. Getting a combination of high-upside talent, expiring salary, and picks is the way every NBA front office should approach trading a franchise player.

Thankfully for the Clippers, if something does materialize with Kawhi leaving LA, the Heat present an opportunity to check all three of those boxes with a trade.

Miami has a ton of assets, including a lottery pick in this loaded 2026 NBA Draft. A combination of their first-round pick, Kel’el Ware, and Tyler Herro could be a deal the Clippers could consider, as it still gives the Heat flexibility to fill out the rest of their roster and LA a young, fun future.

Trading Kawhi may sound drastic with him coming off an MVP-level season, but it may be the smartest path to take.

At 34 years old, his value is unlikely to ever be higher, and this may be the Clippers' last real chance to turn that value into the future of the franchise. Considering Lawrence Frank already made moves this season that prioritized the future, the idea he could commit to a full youth movement this summer isn’t unrealistic, and if he does, his first call should be Pat Riley and the Miami Heat.