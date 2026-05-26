Kawhi Leonard-Jalen Duren Trade May Be Exactly What the Clippers Need

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 offseason with a ton of uncertainty about Kawhi Leonard and his future in Cali, with a new potential suitor emerging. The rumor mill is running rampant, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Detroit Pistons are expected to contact LA about a potential deal centered on Leonard.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to inquire about Kawhi Leonard’s availability via trade this Summer, per @BrettSiegelNBA



(h/t @APH00PS) pic.twitter.com/MtrQCsRO7x — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 25, 2026

The freshly eliminated Pistons dominated the regular season and, for the most part, stood pat at the trade deadline, deciding against making a big star splash. But now, after their disappointing elimination in round two of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, questions have arisen about potential big changes this summer.

The Pistons are an interesting suitor for Leonard, as in theory, a trade with them could help solve one of the Clippers’ biggest needs: the center position.

With Jalen Duren set to hit restricted free agency this season, a sign-and-trade built around him and Leonard could very well be in the cards for the Clippers.

Duren for Kawhi Would Be a Win-Win Trade

Despite a strong regular season that saw Duren earn an All-NBA third-team selection and his first-ever All-Star appearance, his lowlights in the playoffs have many questioning his future with the Pistons. Duren’s averages from the regular season to playoffs dropped from a near 20-point double-double to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 51.4 percent from the field.

That type of decline is one the Pistons couldn't afford in the postseason as Duren was supposed to be the team's No. 2 option behind Cade Cunningham.

With Isaiah Stewart already under contract and Paul Reed looking like the best third-string center in basketball, they could comfortably part ways with Duren.

In my eyes, a realistic framework for a Duren-for-Leonard swap would be something like Caris LeVert, Duren, and two future first-round picks for Leonard. A deal like that not only gives LA additional picks to have in the chamber but also a 22-year-old center locked up long-term who was an All-Star this past season. Sure, it’s easy to overlook everything JD did this season, given how things ended for both him and Detroit.

At the same time, we’ve seen young players have down playoff runs that haven't affected the rest of their careers, which is the optimism LA would need to pull off a deal like this.

The Clippers got killed on the glass and in the paint following the Ivica Zubac trade, and making a move like this could help mend that.

It’s also worth noting that adding Duren to a core of Darius Garland and the No. 5 pick would give LA a path toward a quick retool instead of a lengthy rebuild. The idea of being able to turn things around quickly for a team that doesn’t own its picks until 2029 is something that may be hard to pass up on.

If the Pistons do express real interest in a Kawhi Leonard trade, Lawrence Frank should start talks at Jalen Duren-plus, before considering other options.