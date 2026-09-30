Keaton Wagler Buzz Is Already Getting Loud in First Week of Clippers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Clippers officially kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with Media Day on Monday. The interim decision-makers, head coach Ty Lue, and the players addressed the media for the first time this season. Desperate to leave the Kawhi Leonard saga behind them, the Clippers face a lot of pressure to erase the bad mouth of their fanbase's mouth.

Keaton Wagler is carrying a lot on his shoulders. As the No.5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Clippers expect big things from the 19-year-old guard. He will play a large part in the eventual resurgence of the Clippers. If this organization has any chance of instilling some hope in the fanbase, Wagler has to become a star.

The early returns are very positive for the former Illinois standout.

Keaton Wagler's Role May Be Bigger Than Expected in His Rookie Season

On Wednesday, veteran guard Kris Dunn praised Wagler's ability to process the game very fast. On the second day of training camp, Dunn said, "He’s been playing really well… He’s been shooting the ball really well, he’s really good in the pick and roll. He’s able to get his teammates involved. And then defensively he’s been holding his own. He made a lot of great plays yesterday and I’ve seen him make great plays in pickup. I understand why they chose Keaton Wagler," per team insider Joey Linn.

This sentiment was shared by Ty Lue, who called Wagler "a great pick-and-roll player," before adding that they have to use him the right way and give him a lot of on-ball opportunities.

On Media Day, Lue had already teased a big role for the rookie right away. Lue said that Wagler is going to get a chance to make mistakes and "grow through mistakes," per Linn.

Darius Garland was similarly complimentary of Wagler all week, saying that he has been learning a lot from the young guard. More importantly, he noted how eager and willing to learn the No. 5 overall pick is.

It's not clear how much of an impact Wagler can make immediately as a rookie. He has the basketball intelligence and craft but lacks elite physical and athletic tools. He needs to get bigger, stronger, and faster. This will not happen overnight, so he will need some time to become a positive player.

The good news is that the opportunities will be there. Wagler might not start, as the Clippers have several proven veterans in the backcourt like Max Strus, Dunn, and Bradley Beal, who are all better fits to start next to Garland. But it sounds like Wagler will play significant minutes off the bench. He will be allowed to explore the studio space, and that is one big advantage of not having serious postseason ambitions in the new post-Kawhi era.

Earning the stamp of approval from the head coach and the veterans is a great sign for Wagler. This will lead to growing expectations between now and the start of the season. How Wagler responds to this hype will be a fascinating storyline to watch all season.