Bennedict Mathurin Faces Major Question Heading Into Crucial Postseason

The Los Angeles Clippers have two do-or-die games this week. The first one is on Wednesday against the Warriors. If the Clippers survive that one, they will face one of the Blazers or the Suns with the hopes of clinching the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. This will set up a first-round matchup against the league leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The odds are clearly stacked against the Clippers to make noise in the playoffs. But the Clippers would love to show what they are capable of as they look to build a winner around this current core in the future.

Bennedict Mathurin Has the Most at Stake in Clippers' Postseason Run

For Bennedict Mathurin, the stakes are even higher. The 23-year-old shooting guard is playing for his next contract and a spot on next year's Clippers team. In order to prove his worth ahead of his upcoming restricted free agency, Mathurin needs to answer one question: Can he impact winning at the highest levels outside of his scoring?

Mathurin's scoring ability is well-established. He has had massive scoring games since arriving in LA, including a 38-point explosion in his home debut. He had a five-game stretch where he scored over 20 points every single game.

Yet, the former Pacer hasn't been able to contribute in other areas of his game. Not only has his scoring been inconsistent, but he has also not taken a step forward in non-scoring aspects. His playmaking and passing remain highly questionable. His shot has completely abandoned him as he is making 20.7% of his threes as a Clipper. His defense has largely been underwhelming.

These are all the reasons why head coach Ty Lue played him only five minutes in the most important game of the season. Against the Blazers on Friday, Mathurin didn't see the court after the first quarter. His inability to stay in front of players on defense and weaknesses as an off-ball player on the other end of the floor prevented Mathurin from getting more minutes.

Will Lue trust him in the Play-In Tournament when the stakes are the highest they have been all season?

If the answer is no, then Mathurin's Clippers tenure may be shorter than expected. LA has to make a decision in the offseason on Mathurin. They either have to give him a long-term extension, match any offers for him, or let him sign elsewhere. If he can't demonstrate an ability to be a winning player in the final stretch of the season, then the Clippers may pull the plug on the Mathurin experience.