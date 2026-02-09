Chris Paul's Dream NBA Ending May Not Be Possible After Trade to Raptors

The Los Angeles Clippers ended the Chris Paul saga during last week's trade deadline. After not playing for the team for the past two months, CP3 was traded to the Toronto Raptors without the Clippers getting anything back. After the trade, the Raptors told Paul that he didn't have to report to the team and would work with him to help the 40-year-old point guard find a new landing spot.

The Raptors weren't able to trade Paul again before the deadline. Now, he is on the team with a guaranteed contract, but his NBA future is in jeopardy. Toronto seemingly has no interest in bringing Paul in, and there has been little to no reporting about any interest in Paul elsewhere around the league.

Where Chris Paul Will End Career Remains Unanswered

The only viable path for Paul to sign with a new team is through a buyout. If Paul has suitors on the free agent market, the Raptors and he can agree on a buyout, allowing him to sign with his new team.

The problem is that there doesn't seem to be any suitors lining up to sign Paul. Players who recently hit free agency, like Cam Thomas and Pat Connaughton, signed with their new teams. Lonzo Ball and Mike Conley are reportedly on the verge of signing new deals. Paul's situation, on the other hand, remains unresolved.

Paul has repeatedly revealed his desire to stay close to his family in Los Angeles. Due to his relationship with LeBron James, many assumed that the Lakers were widely considered a potential suitor. With James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, however, how much the Lakers really need Paul is another question. If Paul is set on not going too far from LA, his options will be limited.

Presumably, CP3 also wants to play for a competitive team with a chance to make a deep postseason run. Finally getting the ring that has eluded him his whole career may be too improbable at this point, but a fierce competitor like Paul will want to pursue a title as much as he realistically can in his final few months in the league. Finding the right balance between proximity to family and chance at postseason success may prove to be too difficult for the Point God.

In an interview with Sports on Prime last month, Paul had said that he didn't want to end his career on a sour note and was training every day with the hopes of making a final run. He didn't know which team he would end up playing for, but he sounded motivated to write the final chapter of his career.

This is understandable, given how things shook out with the Clippers this season. Whether he will have the chance to end on a higher note remains to be seen, but Clippers fans are hoping that they haven't seen the last of their franchise legend in the NBA.

