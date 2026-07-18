Picking the Clippers' Best and Worst Offseason Decisions

The NBA offseason is in full swing. The Los Angeles Clippers are making sudden changes to the roster for next season after a disappointing end to the 2025-26 campaign.

This change was good for the Clippers. There is an obvious need to steer this ship in a new direction, and it can start with building around rookie guard Keaton Wagler.

LA has been busy this summer, so let's take a look at some of the best and worst decisions the Clippers have made this summer.

Best Decisions This Offseason

Trading Kawhi Leonard

It's never easy to part ways with a talent like Kawhi Leonard. He left his mark in LA, and the consequences, good or bad, were going to be felt.

However, this was the right move to make. Of course, the trade hasn't been finalized because of the current investigation into the Clippers organization, but assuming it goes through, it was the right time to trade Leonard.

His value was never going to be higher, and LA was able to secure a legitimate scorer in Brandon Ingram as well as significant draft capital. The Clippers weren't going anywhere far with Leonard, and a change was necessary.

Re-Signing Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller

LA was able to re-sign two pivotal young pieces on cheap deals. Miller signed a three-year, $15.3 million deal. He averaged 10 points per game on 53 percent shooting last season. The 26-year-old found a scoring rhythm towards the end of the season, posting double-digits in 17 of his last 23 games.

Sanders signed a four-year, $11.2 million deal. Like Miller, his scoring production increased in March and April. He exceeded expectations as the 50th-overall pick in 2025, but now Sanders has carved out a role with the Clippers. These were both massive wins for LA's front office.

Worst Decisions of the Offseason

Not Finding a Quality Center

Despite all of the changes the Clippers have made this summer, they haven't made a single change to the center position. Brook Lopez is currently the starting center, and at 38 years old, it's hard to envision a successful season for the veteran with his declining athleticism.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Isaiah Jackson are intriguing options, but LA needs depth at that position. With narrow financial flexibility, significant help isn't likely to arrive, which leaves a tough decision for head coach Ty Lue.

Not Getting a Better Second Player in the Leonard Trade

While the Clippers did get decent assets in Ingram and the draft picks, they swung and missed on the second player in the trade. Gradey Dick is still young at 22 years old, but his shooting woes limit his ceiling.

His three-point shooting was the exact reason the Toronto Raptors selected him with the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Last year, Dick shot 30 percent from beyond the arc.

A player like Collin Murray-Boyles or Ja'Kobe Walter would've been an exciting young piece to pair with Wagler. Instead, they got a young player with limited upside. Toronto could've denied the right to acquire Murray-Boyles or Walter, but it was a disappointing outcome in that regard for LA.