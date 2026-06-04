A Realistic Trade-Down Scenario for the Clippers in the NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers can go in multiple directions this offseason. Whether they want to build a contender around Kawhi Leonard or take a step back to rebuild, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will be their most important tool to do so.

A fascinating decision awaits the Clippers in the draft. The top four of the draft will be Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson in some order. Then the Clippers will have their choice among the rest of the draft class.

The top prospects expected to go around No. 5 are all lead guards, something the Clippers don't desperately need. Darius Garland isn't expected to go anywhere regardless of whether LA is in win-now mode or rebuilding for the future. Drafting a point guard with defensive deficiencies may not be the best route for the Clippers.

This makes trading down a real possibility. The Clippers can move down in the lottery and acquire more future assets in return.

A potential trade partner is the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks have the No. 8 and No. 23 selections in the draft and need a true point guard. They could have some interest in trading up to ensure that they land their favorite guard prospect among Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., and Brayden Burries.

Packaging their two first-rounders should be enough to get them all the way up to the fifth-overall pick. The Clippers, on the other hand, would add the 23rd-overall pick just to move down three spots in the draft. That would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

At this point, the Clippers need to add as many future assets as possible. They are bereft of young talent with upside and need to bring in more prospects with potential. This scenario allows them to do that. They still get a lottery pick and can draft an elite prospect.

Then, with the 23rd-overall pick, they can either take a flier on a high-risk, high-upside player like Jayden Quaintance or draft for need and go for an NBA-ready prospect like Henri Veesaar out of UNC.

The Clippers also have the No. 36 and No. 52 picks in the draft. They can further make moves on the board on draft night. They could package that No. 36 pick with the No. 23 to move up a spot or two if there is a prospect they really like.

This once again highlights how endless the options are for the Clippers ahead of the NBA Draft. GM Lawrence Frank is known to leave no stone unturned, and he will certainly be busy in the lead-up and during the draft.