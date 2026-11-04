What Stats Don't Tell About the Clippers' 1-6 Start

The Los Angeles Clippers have been a dumpster fire to start the season. Following six consecutive losses, the Clippers look like one of the worst teams in the league. They desperately need their injured players to return so that they can have the required depth and quality to at least be competitive in the Western Conference.

There are plenty of gnarly stats from the Clippers' 1-6 start. But let's go beyond those here and talk about what those stats don't tell us.

Keaton Wagler Is Showing Positive Flashes

The rookie point guard's stat line is a nightmare. He is shooting 29% from the field and 30.3% from three. He has been one of the least efficient players in the NBA so far.

But this was to be expected. Wagler doesn't have the physical or athletic tools to make an immediate impact. He is a crafty player who beats his defenders with his footwork and finesse. This requires time to adjust to the NBA pace and physicality.

Wagler has been a net negative to start the season. This is undeniable. However, there is plenty to like here.

He has been relentless in attacking the basket. He hasn't been shying away from contact. He has been the best Clipper at getting to the free-throw line, with 6.6 attempts per game. His confidence remains high. Even though his shots aren't falling, he continues to take them. He also takes pride in his defense. Despite his shortcomings, his effort level hasn't waxed or waned on that end of the floor.

This will be a difficult rookie season for Wagler, but Clippers fans have to look beyond the numbers.

It's Not All Darius Garland's Fault

Garland has been well below expectations. He has been a turnover machine all season. His fourth-quarter struggles may have cost the Clippers the game against the Raptors on Monday.

5.4 turnovers to 6.6 assists is obviously not great, but it's not fair to blame it all on Garland. The 26-year-old point guard was dealt a rough hand. He is simply tasked with doing too much on offense. He has a career-high 30.2% usage rate through seven games. As the primary offensive engine, he has to face the opponent's best defender night in and night out.

So far, he has understandably struggled against this type of attention and physicality. Once Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal return, things should look better for Garland. Until then, expect more of this, because Garland lacks secondary and tertiary playmakers around him. No team can expect to be competitive in this league with a 19-year-old Keaton Wagler as their No. 2 offensive creator.

Rui Hachimura Has Been a Major Disappointment

Garland's struggles have received most of the attention, but Hachimura's underwhelming start to the season deserves mention.

The Japanese forward's inefficient shooting has caught the attention of Clippers fans. He is shooting 36.9% from the field so far. This will certainly improve, but this should be the least of LA's concerns when it comes to Hachimura.

The 28-year-old power forward has been terrible defensively. Sure, the Clippers have been bad up and down the roster, but Hachimura's ineffectiveness on that end of the floor has been particularly alarming. With Hachimura on the court, the Clippers are 15.5 points per 100 possessions worse defensively compared to when he is off, per Cleaning the Glass.

Hachimura will turn things around offensively and will start hitting shots. But Clippers fans have to focus on his defensive work to really determine whether he is helping the team.