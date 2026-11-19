The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. But things are about to get even harder for the 4-9 Clippers, who are about to embark on a four-game road trip where they will face the Spurs, Dallas, Houston, and Memphis.

The first game of the trip will be in San Antonio on Thursday night. The Spurs, whose 12-game winning streak was ended by the Pistons earlier in the week, will be extra motivated to get back on track.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they are about to get some reinforcements. For the first time this season, Yanic Konan Niederhauser is not on the injury report.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Is Back, Brandon Ingram Needs More Time

The second-year center suffered a Lisfranc injury in early March and had to undergo season-ending surgery towards the end of his rookie campaign. Eight and a half months after his injury, Niederhauser is about to make his season debut for the Clippers.

The 23-year-old big man should give the Clippers a major boost, even if he is on a minutes restriction to start. The Clippers have been playing Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson all the minutes that they can handle because of their lack of depth in the frontcourt. Niederhauser showed some flashes as a rim runner, scorer, and rebounder as a rookie, and should be able to make an immediate impact off the bench.

Rookie Keaton Wagler already shared his excitement about Swiss center's season debut, saying "it's going to be Lob City," per team insider Joey Linn. Niederhauser's return should cut into both Lopez's and Jackson's minutes

Unfortunately, Clippers fans have to wait a little longer to see Brandon Ingram in action. He is participating in on-court activities and playing five-on-five, but he hasn't been cleared to make his season debut. He is joined by Jordan Miller and Bradley Beal on the sidelines. Rookie Nick Martinelli, who is on a two-way contract with the Clippers, is also unavailable to play.

The Spurs are also missing a key contributor. Emerging star Dylan Harper will miss his first game of the season with a hip injury after sliding on the court against the Pistons on Tuesday. Julian Champagnie will likely get the start in Harper's place against the Clippers. Offseason addition Tobias Harris continues to be out with a calf strain, and he has yet to make his season debut.