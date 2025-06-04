Dan Hurley Had Funny Five-Word Response to Knicks Coaching Speculation
Exactly one year ago, rumors circulated regarding UConn head coach Dan Hurley potentially taking the Los Angeles Lakers coaching role before the team hired JJ Redick. The college coach turned down the job to remain with the Huskies.
It's a bit of déjà vu this year after the New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. Would Hurley be considered once again for a NBA role? Hurley quickly made his intentions known before rumors sparked too much this summer.
“Not another summer of that," Hurley said on Wednesday, via the Hartford Courant's Dom Amore.
This simple five-word response Hurley gave should be able to shut down any conspiracies that the UConn coach could make the leap to the NBA this offseason. He sounds committed, once again, to the Huskies and remaining in Connecticut.
It's likely the Knicks will look at an experienced NBA coach to replace Thibodeau at this point, though, with possible considerations including Michael Malone and Mike Budenholzer. Hurley has yet to coach in the NBA, which would make him a newcomer if a team chooses to hire him one day. That is, if Hurley decides he wants to leave UConn.