The Warriors are 0–2 since Steph Curry was declared out for at least two weeks with an oblique injury and nobody is all that surprised. There was some optimism (including from this writer) that standout rookie Yaxel Lendeborg would help alleviate the rough stretches Golden State usually suffers through without Curry. But history was working against that optimism; rookies are rarely ready to play a leading role on a team trying to win games and, beyond that, any roster without its superstar will struggle mightily to adjust.

Even so... it’s been a rough showing so far by the Dubs.

Their first full game without Curry was an absolute drubbing at the hands of the Spurs that featured an 18-0 opening run by San Antonio. There’s no real shame in losing to the hottest team in the NBA on their home court, yet a 38-point defeat will sting nonetheless.

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More concerning, it seemed to set the tone for Monday night’s disaster. The Warriors got blown out of the water by the Pelicans from the opening tip, managing only 11 points in the first quarter before ultimately losing by 21. New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the year and are currently embroiled in the season’s first trade demand with the Dejounte Murray situation. Yet Golden State was steamrolled nonetheless, with six opponents scoring double-digit points (including the 58th pick in the 2026 draft, Jaron Pierre Jr.)

It was a whole lot of not great over two straight games. Lendeborg, in his first experience as the No. 1 option for the Warriors and in the eyes of the opposing defense, went 1-for-13 for three points total against the Spurs and 9-for-23 for 28 points against the Pelicans. He was a combined -70 in 57 minutes on the floor with seven turnovers over the two losses.

Talk about a real “Welcome to the NBA” moment. The brutal stretch had Lendeborg plainly suffering on the Golden State bench last night.

Yaxel Lendeborg had 28 points and 8 rebounds tonight in New Orleans, but struggled through much of second straight Warriors blowout loss. Four turnovers, -30, slumped over on bench with towel over head in fourth quarter. Then had extended talk with Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cB3ZcPVzXo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2026

Lendeborg’s start to his time in the NBA has been a revelation at large for the Warriors’ franchise and a rare light in the approaching darkness that will be the post-Curry era. But every first-year player will experience peaks and valleys as they undergo the gauntlet of an 82-game season. An injury to his superstar teammate just forces Lendeborg into a trial by fire that will involve more lows than highs given the context of the team around him.

After the second blowout loss in as many games, head coach Steve Kerr and locker room leader Draymond Green both weighed in on the burden Lendeborg is being forced to carry 14 games into his NBA career. Their views differed slightly—but both are ultimately correct.

Kerr believes Lendeborg ‘has to go through this,’ but Green thinks less pressure is needed

Lendeborg was fully expected to take the reins as Golden State’s primary playmaker when Curry got sidelined. The coaching staff apparently agreed. Over the last two games Lendeborg’s usage rate ranks third in the NBA among players who have played at least 50 minutes total—higher than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and other established All-NBA superstars. In that same span Lendeborg’s touchers per game are a tick above players such as Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.

The Dubs aren’t putting that level of responsibility onto Lendeborg because they believe he is on the same level as those stars. They’re asking the world of the rookie because they want to see what he’s made of. After he showed himself capable of reaching great heights in the the first handful of games this season, Golden State wants to push Lendeborg to do so as the primary focus of the opposing scouting report. If he’s to be the post-Curry star everybody in the Bay Area is praying he’ll be, Lendeborg will have to go through this experience eventually. And there’s no time like the present, according to Kerr.

“He’s a rookie,” the longtime coach said on Monday night after losing to the Pelicans. “This is his first year. And we’re putting an enormous responsibility on his shoulders. And so, he has to go through this. There’s no way around it. You can’t cheat your way through that. You have to feel the highs and the lows.”

Seek hardship and prosper, in other words. Golden State wants Lendeborg to take his lumps so he’ll be better equipped to deal with them down the line when the games matter more. It’s a long-term play that could pay enormous dividends, even if they don’t necessarily come to fruition this season.

But it is also a tricky balancing act. For every rookie who bit off more than he could chew and came out better for it, there’s another who wound up overwhelmed when asked to take on more than they were capable of. Thus, Green suggested on Monday night that the team might want to lighten the pressure Lendeborg is clearly feeling the weight of.

“(We should) depend on him, but lower the expectation,” the longtime Warriors forward shared with reporters. “It’s not fair to him to try to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career. Depend on him like we need to, but lower what we expect from him out there to allow him to just flow into it. I think, right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him. It’s tough to deal with in game 13, 14 of your career.”

Ultimately the Dubs will have to find a middle ground. Lendeborg can’t yet dominate the ball at the level we usually see from All-Star talent, which is no knock given how young his career is. But he is clearly talented enough to warrant larger responsibility than a normal rookie fewer than 15 games into their career usually demands. Golden State wants to push Lendeborg as far as he can handle—but there’s a delicate balance between that and putting him in a position to fail, which can have long-term reprecussions.

Kerr will keep toeing that line. In the meantime, it will be on the entire roster to avoid more 30-point blowout losses that go south in the first quarter.

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