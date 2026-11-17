Greetings, welcome back to Open Floor . I’m in Los Angeles, where Luka Dončić continues to stuff the stat sheet. The latest: A 43-point, nine-assist, two-turnover masterpiece against Phoenix on Sunday. Last summer, Dončić had me convinced the combination of his offseason conditioning and the Lakers’ roster moves would put him and the team in a great position to be successful. So far, he’s been right.

In this issue, some news and notes on a few burgeoning stories in the NBA. I collected some intel on the still-developing Dejounte Murray situation in New Orleans, some observations on Doug Christie’s position in Sacramento and some thoughts on how the NBA could address the injury issues that have plagued the early part of the season for the second year in a row.

Jump to a topic:

Dejounte Murray’s trade request

🏀 Murray’s murky future: As trade requests go, Dejounte Murray’s was flawlessly executed. A tactical leak ( this one to ESPN ) and a confirmation from Murray (courtesy of a repost on X), which was swiftly followed by a statement from the Pelicans acknowledging Murray’s ask, and then they sent him home. If you picked up this story around breakfast on Friday, it was over by lunch.

Now comes the hard part. In talking to several rival team officials, the sense is the market for Murray will be lukewarm at best. Murray’s reportedly interested in a trade to Phoenix—the Suns have a need for a starting point guard and a player (Jalen Green) they can swap—but it’s unclear how interested Phoenix is. Murray is two years removed from an Achilles tear. He played 14 games last season and is not a three-point threat. He will collect $33 million this season and has a player option for $31 million for the next one. Two team officials I talked to said they would ask for a first-round pick to absorb Murray’s contract.

That’s not what New Orleans’s Joe Dumars-led front office is looking to do. The sense I get is the Pelicans are happy to move off Murray—Jeremiah Fears, a promising second-year playmaker, is the point guard of the future—but they want value back in return. Dumars didn’t acquire Murray himself, but after the Pelicans paid a steep price (Dyson Daniels and a pair of first-round picks) my early read is they don’t just want to offload him.

But who would bid? Could Golden State cobble together a package built around Kristaps Porziņģis’s contract ? Maybe, but the Warriors are believed to be seeking frontcourt help in a Porziņģis deal. Orlando doesn’t see Murray as an upgrade over Jalen Suggs. Miami? Not with the run Davion Mitchell is on. There are few obvious landing spots. This could drag out a while.

Doug Christie’s future with the Kings

Christie owns a 50–96 record since taking over the Kings in December 2024. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🏀 Is Doug Christie on the hot seat? How bad is Sacramento? The 1–12 Kings rank in the bottom five in offensive and defensive efficiency. Same with net rating. They generate terrible shots and have no rim protection to speak of. They are 0–8 at home. Rookie Darius Acuff Jr . is tied for the league lead in minutes per game (36.8) and has a usage rate higher than Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Injuries have been an issue, but not enough to justify such a disastrous start.

Will ownership fire Christie? They don’t want to. The decision to bring Christie back after a 22-win season was likely less an endorsement of Christie than an acknowledgement of the Kings situation. No coach was going to be able to lead this roster anywhere. Sacramento probably figured there was no reason to splurge on a high-profile coach going into what was always going to be a lost season. Better to let Christie serve as a human shield while the front office sorted through its roster issues.

Still, the team will have to show some signs of life for Christie to hang on. The Kings have a winnable-ish home game against Phoenix on Wednesday. After that it’s the Lakers, Celtics and Spurs. That could get pretty ugly for Sacramento.

The NBA’s injury problem

Anthony Edwards has been out since late October after undergoing knee surgery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🏀 Will the NBA address injuries? For the second straight season the NBA is dealing with a slew of early injuries to its most prominent players. Last season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard led a list of All-NBA talent that missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the season. This year the list is longer, with Leonard (sigh), Anthony Edwards , Jalen Duren and Chet Holmgren leading a cavalcade of All-Stars sitting on the sideline. The speed of the game has swelled from the methodical pace of the early 2000’s, nearing a modern era peak.

It's raised the question: Will the NBA structurally address it? Adam Silver is on record as a “fan” of 40-minute games, which would put the league in line with international play. He may be in the minority. The very small minority. Several NBA coaches dismissed the idea of shrinking games as foolish. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was more diplomatic when I asked him about it last week, but noted there were more effective ways to combat early season injuries, like getting players to play more in the offseason.

Skeptics of shortening the game are right. Beyond the optical issues—does the NBA reset its record books?—a shortened game will have zero impact on superstar minutes. It’s not proportionated: Luka Dončić won’t see his minutes cut. Neither will minutes-eaters like Nikola Jokić, Tyrese Maxey or Domantas Sabonis. If anything, a shortened game would be devastating for bench players, who would see roles diminish—or vanish.

Still, there is a need to do something. A popular suggestion is extending training camp. Currently, camp runs about three weeks, with 4-5 days of dedicated training time before the preseason opener. That’s way too short, multiple coaches have told me. Ideally teams would have two full weeks of training before the preseason started. NBA officials I’ve talked to don’t hate the idea, though they have emphasized that teams need to use the preseason as more than just an opportunity to audition rotation players.

“More playing [in the summer] is important,” Lue said. “Coming into camp having played all summer, now you get to camp you play more, you play more preseason games, things to get your body ready for these types of games. I think that’s very important.”

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane combined to score 45 points in Orlando’s 115–105 win in Boston on Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🏀 Magic on the rise: Catch that fourth quarter between the Magic and Celtics on Monday? Orlando outscored Boston 40–28 over the final 12 minutes. They shot 76.2% from the floor and 62.5% from three. A physical defense held Boston to 41% shooting, grinding the Celtics’ six-game winning streak to a halt.

“We did a great job of taking what the defense gave us, if it was the lob or the finish,” said Magic coach Sean Sweeney. “We took it, if it was a kickout, we made it, and I think we did a great job of sharing the basketball. Boston does a great job trying to take the pass away, swing passes, and really put pressure on you, and I thought we did a great job of handling it.”

It was the fourth straight win for Orlando, which battled through key injuries (Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs) but may be coming out of the other side. The Magic are fourth in defensive rating during this stretch and sixth in net rating. After a 2–7 start, they are just one game in the loss column back of Miami for the No. 4 seed in the East.

Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat have won five straight games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🏀 The Heat are rising: Good week to be a Florida team, eh? Miami picked up its fifth win in a row, blasting Houston by 18 on Monday. The Heat defense held the Rockets to 15 points in the first quarter. For the game, Houston connected on 41% of its shots and just 28% of its threes, committing 14 turnovers along the way.

So what gives? For starters, Miami’s D has locked in. The Heat have a top-10 defense during this five-game streak, with Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell leading the way. The offense has been even more efficient, ranking second in the league during this stretch. Miami is still playing fast, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has bumped up the number of pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs, which has unlocked some better shots.

Next week will be a revealing one for Miami. They get Oklahoma City at home before hitting the road for stops in Philadelphia, New York and Cleveland. Some good, early-season barometers for the surging Heat.

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