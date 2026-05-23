Eastern Conference Finals: Live Updates, Scores and Stats As Cavaliers Look to Avoid 3–0 Hole vs. Knicks
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The Cavaliers have their backs against the wall heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. After blowing a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and getting run out of Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the series, Cleveland must defend home court on Saturday night to avoid falling into a 3–0 deficit that would be all but impossible to come back from.
Meanwhile, for the Knicks, Saturday’s game represents a chance to take a decisive edge not just in the Eastern Conference finals, but in their quest for a title as well. While New York would have a tough matchup against whichever team comes out of the West, right now it looks like the Thunder and Spurs are trading heavy blows in a series that could go the distance, and thus wrapping up the ECF quickly could give the Knicks a massive rest advantage heading into the Finals.
That’s all a long way off. For tonight, it’s the Cavaliers looking to keep their hopes of a championship run alive, and the Knicks looking to roll on to their 10th straight playoff win.
How we got here...
- Game 1: Knicks 115, Cavs 104 (OT)
- Game 2: Knicks 109, Cavs 103
The Knicks have had an impressive run through the postseason thus far. After falling into a 2–1 hole against the Hawks in the first round, New York rattled off three straight wins to close the series, and then followed that up by sweeping the 76ers out of the second round. Now, they’re up 2–0 in the Eastern Conference finals and just two wins away from their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1999.
Conversely, the Cavaliers have had to claw their way through every second of this postseason, with both their first-round series against the Raptors and second-round series agains the Pistons going to a decisive Game 7 before Cleveland emerged victorious. There’s a good chance that if the Cavaliers are going to advance through to the NBA Finals, they’ll need to survive another Game 7.
If there’s any saving grace for the Cavaliers, it’s that they’ve been here before. They trailed the Pistons 2–0 after two games in Detroit in the second round, and were able to bounce back and defend home court to send the series back to Detroit tied 2–2.
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.