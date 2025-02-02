ESPN Insider Shared Wild Text He Got From NBA-All Star Over Mavs Trading Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic's time with the Dallas Mavericks came to an end late Saturday night when he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis that left the sports world in disbelief. The 25-year-old guard who led the team to the NBA Finals just last season will now team up with LeBron James and will look to make the Lakers contenders once again.
The trade, which left Mavericks diehard fan Patrick Mahomes feeling sick, is one of the most shocking deals in NBA history and is one that probably has lots of other Mavs fans feeling heartbroken.
ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst broke down the trade shortly after it happened and said he got a wild text message from a current unnamed NBA All-Star who shared his thoughts on what the Mavs must think about Doncic.
“I had a current NBA All-Star text me and say, ‘Do you know how much the Mavericks must hate Luka?,’” Windhorst said on ESPN.
Here he is providing more analysis on the trade:
What a wild late-night for the NBA. This league!