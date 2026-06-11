Quiz: Can You Name Every NBA Champion Since 2000?

A new NBA champion will soon be crowned. The Knicks defeated the Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, putting together an all-time comeback to win 107–106 at Madison Square Garden.

The win puts New York up 3–1 in the series, a deficit that has only been overcome one time in NBA history. Do you remember which team pulled off that incredible feat?

Better yet, can you name every team that has won the NBA Finals since 2000? In total, 12 different franchises have lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy since the turn of the millennium. Test your knowledge with our quiz below!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Can You Name Every NBA Champion Since 2000?&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2000&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2001&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2002&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2003&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2004&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2005&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2006&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2007&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2008&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2009&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2010&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2011&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2012&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2013&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2014&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2015&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2016&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2017&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2018&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2019&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2020&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2021&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2022&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2023&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2024&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2025&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The Knicks are now one win away from joining this list

The Knicks put together a historic comeback to capture Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the Spurs. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For much of Wednesday night, it looked like we were destined to see the NBA Finals tied at 2–2 heading to Game 5 with, bizarrely, the road team winning each game. The Spurs led by as many as 29 points in the third quarter, and could not miss in the first half.

However, once their shooting went cold after halftime, the Knicks took full advantage.

New York chipped away at what seemed like an insurmountable Spurs lead, finishing the game on a 55–25 run. Jalen Brunson made a number of big shots, finishing with a game-high 36 points. But it was OG Anunoby who proved to be the hero of Game 4.

In the game’s final moments with the Spurs up one, De’Aaron Fox grabbed a Brunson miss and tried to go coast-to-coast for a layup to push the lead to three. The San Antonio veteran didn’t sense that Anunoby was right behind him, however, and the Knicks forward blocked his shot—the first of two massive, game-deciding plays he’s make in the final 12 seconds of action.

On the ensuing New York possession, Brunson rose up for a three over Victor Wembanyama. The shot clanged off the front rim, but Anunoby, who was open and calling for the ball after inbounding it to Brunson, immediately took off for the rim when he saw his teammate go up for the shot. Starting well outside the three-point arc, he beat a trio of Spurs set up near the paint to the rim and tipped in the miss to give the Knicks a 107–106 lead and the win.

Next: ‘Right Hand From God’: OG Anunoby Sends Madison Square Garden Into Pandemonium As Knicks’ Game 4 Hero

New Yorkers have been celebrating like they’ve already won the title, and with how Wednesday played out, you can’t blame them, but they still need one more win to clinch their first title since 1973. So when will the next NBA champion be decided?

2026 NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs schedule

All games during the series have tipoffs listed at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast every game of the series.

Game Date Venue Result 1 Wednesday, June 3 Front Bank Center Knicks 105, Spurs 95 2 Friday, June 5 Front Bank Center Knicks 105, Spurs 104 3 Monday, June 8 Madison Square Garden Spurs 115, Knicks 111 4 Wednesday, June 10 Madison Square Garden Knicks 107, Spurs 106 5 Saturday, June 13 Front Bank Center TBD 6 (if necessary) Tuesday, June 16 Madison Square Garden TBD 7 (if necessary) Friday, June 19 Front Bank Center TBD

The Knicks can clinch the NBA title with a win in Game 5 at the Spurs’ Frost Bank Center, where they won Games 1 and 2. If they lose, the series will return to Madison Square Garden for the final time, and New York would be able to win the title on their home court.

If the Spurs win the next two games, of course, all bets are off with Game 7 taking place back in San Antonio.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.