Charles Barkley Ripped the Spurs for Being the ‘Dumbest Basketball Team’ After Historic Game 4 Collapse
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The Spurs will never forget Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, even if they are somehow able to come back from a 3-1 series deficit and win the title. What happened Wednesday night at Madison Garden was historic for all the wrong reasons.
The Spurs led by 29 points early in the third quarter and seemed ready to roll to a victory that would have evened the series up as it shifted back to Texas.
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Instead, they suffered the worst collapse in NBA Finals history which ended with an unreal game-winning tip-in by New York’s OG Anunoby with just over a second left in the game that gave the Knicks a wild 107–106 win and a commanding lead in the series.
Moments after the game ended, and while all the celebrities in attendance celebrated on the court, Charles Barkley didn’t hold back on the Spurs, calling them the “dumbest” team and ripping them for doing “stupid” stuff in the second half.
“We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization,” Barkley said on the Inside the NBA postgame show. “They had a 25-point lead, took eight straight threes. That was some of the most mismanaged, stupid basketball. Hey, when you blow a 29-point lead the other team has to help you. The San Antonio Spurs helped the New York Knicks win this game by doing some of the [most] stupid ass stuff I’ve ever seen on a basketball court.”
Shaquille O’Neal was quick to back up Barkley’s take on the Spurs’ historic collapse.
“Congratulations to the Knicks for coming back, but Chuck I agree with you—they played terrible basketball,” Shaq said. “They got comfortable, they got comfortable with the lead. They were already talking about going back to San Antonio, they just didn’t play smart.”
Here’s that moment:
De’Aaron Fox’s brutal decision in the closing seconds backs up Charles Barkley’s take
Barkley and Shaq are right, the Spurs played some truly awful basketball down the stretch. One of the most mind-boggling plays by the Spurs came in the final seconds when De’Aaron Fox, with the Spurs up by one, tried to go up for a layup instead of pulling the ball back and drawing a foul and killing some clock. Instead, Anunoby was able to block Fox’s shot, the Knicks got the ball back and then Anunoby played the roll of hero again with his tip-in.
Here’s how that played out for Fox:
Fox explained his thought process on that play after the game.
"I just thought I'd be able to outrun [Anunoby],” Fox said. “Try to make a layup and go up three and force them to make a three and OG made a good block.”
Barkley, like most people who watched the game, couldn’t believe that Fox tried to make a layup instead of pulling the ball back and eating some clock.
“That was a dumbass play. He did not have to shoot that ball,” Barkley said. “They could have just got fouled. There was no reason for him to shoot that ball.”
What’s next in the 2026 NBA Finals
The Knicks now lead the series 3-1 and will look to win their first championship since 1973 in Game 5, which is Saturday night in San Antonio.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt