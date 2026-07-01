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NBA Free Agency 2026 Tracker: Live Updates and Analysis—Lakers Make Huge Trade to Land Walker Kessler

Liam McKeone, SI Staff|
Walker Kessler is heading to the Lakers on a sign-and-trade deal in which the Jazz land two future first-round picks.
Walker Kessler is heading to the Lakers on a sign-and-trade deal in which the Jazz land two future first-round picks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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NBA free agency is officially underway and it’s already been a wild ride.

The lead-up to yesterday’s opening time of 6 p.m. ET was a rollercoaster of news and rumors. The biggest developments of the day occurred in Los Angeles, where LeBron James informed the Lakers he’d be playing elsewhere next season and the Clippers traded Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors to officially put a pin in their superteam era. But significant signings occurred all over the NBA, with the backdrop of a very eventful pre-free agency period that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Heat.

What fun it’s been. And on Wednesday, it all continues. The biggest splash so far: a huge sign-and-trade deal between the Lakers and Jazz that sends Walker Kessler to L.A.

As NBA free agency’s second day marches on, Sports Illustrated’s NBA team will be updating you with all the latest news and rumors around the biggest free agents available and any stars who might still be on the trade block (looking at you, Jaylen Brown). We can only hope it’s as eventful as yesterday.

NBA free agency tracker: live updates on major deals

Key dates for the 2026 NBA offseason after free agency moratorium

  • July 6, 12:01 p.m. ET: NBA teams permitted to begin signing free agents.
  • July 3–19: NBA Summer League (July 3, 5–6 in San Francisco; July 4–6 in Sacramento; July 4, 6–7 in Salt Lake City; July 9–19 in Las Vegas)
  • October 9: First confirmed preseason game (Rockets vs. Mavericks in Macau)
  • Late October: Regular season begins

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    Liam McKeone
    LIAM MCKEONE

    Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

    Gilberto Manzano
    SI STAFF

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