LeBron James Free Agency Roundtable: Expert Predictions for Superstar's Next Team

On June 30, the NBA world learned LeBron James would be diving headfirst into free agency as he informed the Lakers he’d be leaving Los Angeles and playing his 24th NBA season elsewhere . Over a week later and that is still all we know about the situation.

When James opted to hit the open market, there were three teams that seemed like the most obvious possible suitors : the Warriors, Cavaliers and Heat. All three offer some combination of star power, opportunity to contend and a narrative through line that would satisfy James’s instinct for leaning into the drama of it all. Subsequent reports indicated those teams would love to have LeBron—who wouldn’t? His agent, Rich Paul, offered a bit more information on top of that , claiming James’s priority is to win above anything else.

It’s been quiet since, though. There was a bit of smoke around the Cavs when James returned to Ohio in early July and took a picture with his old high school basketball team (which includes Cleveland assistant GM Brandon Weems) but otherwise it’s a murky situation. Who James will play for in October hasn’t been this shrouded in mystery since the days leading up to his famous decision to go to Miami in 2010.

To help make sense of the situation, Sports Illustrated’s NBA team came together to discuss the various destinations for LeBron in free agency, as well as to offer final predictions on which team the future Hall of Famer will play for in 2026–27.

Is there a dark horse destination for LeBron?

LeBron James and Anthony Edwards teamed up on Team USA | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam McKeone: Are we sure the Clippers are off the table here? I acknowledge they have nothing James appears to want in a new team contention-wise, and playing for the second-most popular NBA team in Los Angeles is not the sort of step down he would voluntarily take with 28 other options. But James’s whole life is based in L.A. at this point, from his family to his lucrative off-court ventures. Steve Ballmer would move heaven and earth to cater to James’s whims if he caught even a whiff of interest from The King. As far as the possible consequences of the Aspiration scandal… what better PR campaign could Adam Silver cook up than allowing the franchise to serve as James’s retirement tour vehicle after potentially bringing down the hammer for alleged cap circumvention? Above all, the man will be 42 years old in December and just spent the longest stretch of his career in one place. Maybe he just wants to sleep in his own bed.

Dan Lyons: They’ve come up a bit, but the Nuggets are a fascinating option for me. Denver has had such a quiet offseason, and it’s hard to see the team rest on its laurels as Nikola Jokić moves through his prime (and ahead of a huge contract which he says he’ll sign next offseason). LeBron could slot in as a third option behind Joker and Jamal Murray and give the team another engine to run the offense through when Jokić rests, and the concept of those two playing together is pretty tantalizing. Rich Paul’s open acknowledgment of James’s friendship with team CEO Josh Kroenke also feels notable for a team and market where it would be difficult to see his client joining otherwise.

Ryan Phillips: Am I insane to say the Lakers? I know both sides have publicly moved on, but looking at the moves L.A. has made, is it really so hard to see James fitting in on that roster? Rob Pelinka and Co. have actually built the kind of team James always needed around him, with a bunch of floor-spacers and one of the best rim protectors in the league. There isn’t really a perfect fit out there among his potential suitors. Given the Lakers’ issues finding another starting-caliber wing, James’s relationship with JJ Redick and the fact that Bronny is already on the roster, if this drags on, it’s not crazy to think the two sides could reengage. It would be hilarious, but fitting given how his tenure with the Lakers has gone over the past two years.

Blake Silverman: Minnesota has been mentioned plenty since James became an unrestricted free agent, but No. 23 choosing the Timberwolves would be a shock which is why they remain a dark horse. On paper, the basketball fit makes too much sense. The Wolves traded for LaMelo Ball to put him next to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels which leaves a hole at forward vacated by Julius Randle and his contract that was offloaded to Brooklyn. Ball’s arrival is a play to compete with the Spurs and the Thunder in the stacked Western Conference, which is one of James’s prerequisites in free agency. He wants to win. Is he confident the Wolves have what it takes? And would he go to a franchise where he has no prior connection other than his time with Edwards on Team USA? Maybe he wants to avoid the West altogether, but Minnesota may be the best fit basketball wise. He’d just need to find a good golf simulator to get him through the Minnesota winter.

Which team in the NBA represents the most interesting LeBron landing spot?

The 76ers became a suitor for James after the trade for Jaylen Brown | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McKeone: The Timberwolves, by far, are the most interesting option to me. From a roster perspective, no team needs James specifically more than Minnesota given the roster’s complete lack of a starting power forward and elite playmaking behind Ball. It would elevate the Wolves from an incomplete but talented squad to a well-rounded championship contender whose list of flaws is short and somewhat manageable. And if James led a second franchise to its first-ever championship (and his fifth) it would make for a remarkable final chapter in the greatest career we’ve ever seen. “Minneapolis, this is for you!” isn’t as catchy as Cleveland, but still. Chills!

Lyons: Give me the 76ers here. For the first time, LeBron would be joining a team as a true outsider, without the ballast of his home state, his close superstar friends or his post-career ambitions (and the Kobe Bryant-shaped void he stepped into with the Lakers). There’s the chance that the relationship between player and fans could even get openly antagonistic if it doesn’t go well. And James’s fit with what is becoming one of the NBA’s most talented and fascinating rosters would be a must-watch. On paper, he can blend with anyone, but Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown are two very interesting personalities to mesh with, and Tyrese Maxey is positioned to become the face of the franchise. Does LeBron’s presence shake up that transition? It’s a fun mental exercise to go through.

Phillips: It’s the Timberwolves. I can’t imagine three players more different in every way than Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and LeBron James. They would be a ridiculous “Big Three” but man, they’d be fun to watch. Mix in Ayo Dosunmu, McDaniels and an elite rim protector in Gobert, plus a bench scorer like Terrence Shannon Jr., and you’ve got a contender in the West. Minnesota doesn’t fit LeBron in any way, but it would be fun to see him go to a smaller market and attempt to bring a franchise its first championship. I swear we’ve seen that happen before…

Silverman: Golden State. James deciding to link with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr has the most boom or bust potential. If all goes well, how cool would it be to see a couple of NBA legends link up for a real run at the title in the final chapter of their respective careers? On the other hand, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons and availability is a real concern for next year’s team with or without LeBron. An aging Curry and James, plus the Kristaps Porziņģis of it all. My joints hurt just typing that out. If James stays in California and it all clicks, though, the Warriors could become yet another contender in an already loaded conference.

Final prediction: Who will LeBron play for next year?

LeBron James has the chance to return home for a final stint with the Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKeone: The heart says Cavaliers, but the brain says Warriors. Golden State offers James an opportunity to play alongside one of the few players who could claim to be on his level over the last 15 years, Curry and a close enough proximity to Los Angeles that he could jet home quickly for family or professional affairs, should he need. It was also clear James had a lot of fun playing with Curry on Team USA, and he’s good pals with Green. There are varying complicating factors from a cap and schematic perspective, but as far as one last ride goes, I think there is a ton of appeal in suiting up next to an all-time great scorer in Curry, an all-time great defender in Green and playing for an all-time great coach (and general NBA legend) in Steve Kerr. It would be a joyful experience even if a championship run would require a few lucky breaks—and joy is a necessary factor for James to justify suiting up again and leaving his longtime home of L.A. in the process.

Lyons: I think the Cavaliers represent the best blend of logical basketball fit and narrative. Yes, seeing Bron team up with Curry and Green would be must-see TV, but is that Expendables lineup really making it through 82 games and a deep playoff run? The Nuggets and the Timberwolves might be the best basketball fits and—even acknowledging what I wrote about Denver above—it is very hard to envision him playing out the final year or two of his career in either of those markets. The shine came off of Cleveland a bit with their dreadful showing against the Knicks, but this team is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals run, and James could slot right into that lineup with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and, assuming he re-signs, James Harden, and would take a ton of pressure off of the two guards. And a third stint with the Cavaliers and one last championship chase with his home state franchise would be a perfect final chapter for arguably the greatest player we’ve ever seen.

Phillips: I’m going with the Cavs. It would be the best closing chapter to the greatest career in basketball history. He’d be going home (again) to finish what he started as an 18-year-old. He led the Cavs to their first NBA title in 2016, then left for the Lakers after the 2018 campaign. Going for one more with his hometown franchise would be the right way to end things. The on-court fit with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden would likely be a mess, but figuring it out would be a challenge worth taking on. Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference finals this season and should contend again next year with or without the greatest player in this franchise’s history. James is keenly aware of his place in history and what will be said about him when he’s done playing. I don’t believe he’ll make the decision based on narrative, but I also wouldn’t rule that out as a factor.

Silverman: I’m with my pal Liam, I think LeBron goes to the Warriors. An underrated factor in free-agency decisions is the locker room dynamic. Playing alongside your closest friends (that are still in the league, anyway) helps, especially at this stage of LeBron’s career. The Warriors are the clear best option from that standpoint due to his friendships with Curry and Green, plus the strong relationship with Kerr. Happiness is a critical factor in James’s decision and the Warriors have the most to offer there, especially since he’d stay in the same state as his family like Liam pointed out. The biggest question is whether the Warriors would become a real contender with James in the mix. If everyone remains healthy—which is a big if—I think so.

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