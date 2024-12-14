Newest Warriors Player Speaks on Recent Altercation With Ja Morant
The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets recently agreed to a trade that would send veteran guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors in exchange for De'Anthony Melton with picks second-round picks exchanged between both sides. While Schroder's name is at the top of the news for his recent move, he's still in the headlines regarding his last game as a Brooklyn Net in Memphis.
On Friday night's contest between the Nets and Grizzlies, Schroder was involved in an altercation that featured Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, guard Ja Morant, and Schroder's then-coach Jordi Fernandez. While Fernandez and Morant's responses circled around social media, Schroder also had some remarks to make about the situation.
Per HoopsHype, here's what Schorder had to say while he was still a Net:
"Every time when I see something, I stand up for my people who I play with, who I go to war with every single night, who I get better with every single day and just try to protect them,” Schroder said. “I was just trying to protect Jordi at the end of the day. Ja was talking, and I just tried to protect Jordi, see what’s going on. It’s no bad blood. Everybody’s competing. I respect it. But I don’t respect if you win and then you go to the coach’s face.You do that on the court — and I love it on the court. I do it as well — but respect the game when you win. Win with some class. I didn’t appreciate it.”
As can be read in Schroder's response, he showed no hesitation to back up his coach in this situation. While Schroder wasn't set to face the Grizzlies anymore this season as a member of the Nets, he'll now face them on Thursday in Memphis in what could be his Warriors debut.
