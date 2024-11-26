13-Year Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Reportedly Joining New NBA Team
Veteran NBA free agents often find homes after the season begins. This can be do to injuries or other unexpected needs popping up for different teams.
In a report on Tuesday, it was announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania that 13-year NBA veteran Jae Crowder is on the verge of signing with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: “Free agent forward Jae Crowder is close to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. At 8-10 and dealing with some injuries, Kings are working to add frontcourt depth with the 13-year NBA veteran who has made two Finals appearances since 2020.”
Crowder has played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Miami Heat in his NBA career.
Charania added in his article on this news, "At 8-10 and dealing with injuries, the Kings are finalizing a deal with the 13-year NBA veteran, who has made two NBA Finals appearances. Crowder worked out for the Kings in the offseason as well, sources said. Crowder is expected to be available as soon as Wednesday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves."
Crowder should provide some much-needed front court depth for a Kings team that has gotten off to a disappointing start to the new season. As Charania noted, the veteran forward also has a lot of deep playoff experience.
