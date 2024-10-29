17-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Star Announces Retirement
17-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay is one of the best players to never make an All-Star team. An elite starting wing for most of his career, Gay had an incredible run with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.
In his seven seasons in Memphis, Gay appeared in 479 games (443 starts), averaging 17.9 points per contest. The 6-foot-8 forward then had a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors where he averaged 19.5 points in 51 games before joining the Sacramento Kings for the next four seasons.
Gay then spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and two with the Utah Jazz to finish his NBA career. On Tuesday, it was announced by Shams Charania of ESPN that Gay is retiring from the NBA.
Via Charania: “After 17 NBA seasons, Rudy Gay is retiring. Gay, the No. 8 pick in the 2006 Draft out of UConn, averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 1,120 career games for the Grizzlies, Raptors, Kings, Spurs and Jazz.”
It was an incredible career for Gay, who was an integral part the early “Grit and Grind” Grizzlies teams alongside Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol.
Now 38 years old, Gay calls it an NBA career after getting a training camp opportunity with the Golden State Warriors last season that did not lead to a roster spot.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France