17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest Statement on Lakers Drafting Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James this summer with their 55th pick in the NBA Draft. The selection means LeBron James and his son will be able to fulfill their lifelong dream of playing together.
A lot of fans have been using the word nepotism as a big reason why Bronny James was drafted. But James worked hard to come back from the cardiac arrest that he suffered and will be competiting for a rotation spot with his Lakers teammates.
Memphis Grizzlies veteran Rudy Gay recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, where he said he doesn't understand why people are attaching the word nepotism to Bronny's drafting.
"I don’t know, man. I’ve talked to a lot of people about it, and I see no problem with it. I mean, who wouldn’t want to help their kids out? If that’s the case, I think he’ll be a good pro. I think he’s going to have a good career, but you know, everybody needs a push every now and then.”
LeBron James will be playing in year 22 when his son Bronny James steps onto the court. It's a historic accomplishment for the family, especially when the two connect on a play this season.
