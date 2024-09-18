All Grizzlies

17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest Statement on Lakers Drafting Bronny James

Bronny James is about to enter the NBA, and Rudy Gay has a message for him.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James this summer with their 55th pick in the NBA Draft. The selection means LeBron James and his son will be able to fulfill their lifelong dream of playing together.

A lot of fans have been using the word nepotism as a big reason why Bronny James was drafted. But James worked hard to come back from the cardiac arrest that he suffered and will be competiting for a rotation spot with his Lakers teammates.

Memphis Grizzlies veteran Rudy Gay recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, where he said he doesn't understand why people are attaching the word nepotism to Bronny's drafting.

"I don’t know, man. I’ve talked to a lot of people about it, and I see no problem with it. I mean, who wouldn’t want to help their kids out? If that’s the case, I think he’ll be a good pro. I think he’s going to have a good career, but you know, everybody needs a push every now and then.”

LeBron James will be playing in year 22 when his son Bronny James steps onto the court. It's a historic accomplishment for the family, especially when the two connect on a play this season.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News